Uff! Palak Flirts With The Sun

Palak Sindhwani's fashion radiance is like her -- chirpy and cute.

And it's pados ki ladki-ish, perfectly relatable and therefore an inspiration to social media 20 somethings janta like herself.

Over the past few years, not without a difficult struggle in which she was supported by her mom and her fans, the actor, who hails from MP, made her mark on the small screen as Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide in SAB TV's comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and as an influencer with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

A gutsy, single-minded actress needs sturdy followers, so many claps for Palak and the PS Fan Party.

IMAGE: Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, The Sunshine Is Pretty Just Like You vibes: Valentine's Day sweetheart flavour?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Palak Sindhwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunshine On My Shoulders: Palak's pyaari si silhouette, packed with green stars, beckons the summer.

IMAGE: Raise your hands, folks, if you'd like to see Palak smile more often because according to her followers it is 'the cure for their aching hearts'.

Scrunchie in hand, zipped up pink bralette and wrapped in a printed sarong, she is Goa's newest mermaid.

IMAGE: In that chunky cabled sweater and airport swag let's hope she allows the baggage handlers to do their work.

IMAGE: Heady stuff -- eternal sunsets, pinked waves, craggy rocks, flowing hair, autumn colours, white leaf prints.

Palak can inspire a few songs of the Tu Mile Dil Khile genre.

IMAGE: Crochet is the new black!

And the secret to correct beachy dressing is blending in rather than sticking out like an exotic flower or a sore thumb and Palak understands the brief well.

She is adorable like a nymph the sea just washed up.

IMAGE: From sprite to siren: Sexy and defiant as she peps up her coffee date look with barely-there makeup. -- Let's Nacho.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com