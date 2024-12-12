PIX: Manchester City lose to Juventus; Arsenal, Barcelona win

Images from the UEFA Champions League matches played on Wednesday.



Juventus deal Manchester City huge blow





IMAGE: Dusan Vlahovic celebrates with teammate with Kenan Yildiz after scoring Juventus' first goal against Manchester City at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy, on Wednesday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie scored to lead Juventus to a 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Wednesday, a major blow to the English champions' hopes of clinching a top-eight spot in the group stage of Europe's elite competition.



City, who lifted the 2023 Champions League trophy, continued a poor run of form which has brought only one victory in their last 10 games across all competitions.



"(Confidence) is a big part of it, obviously it's a mental issue as well. You can see that. You can see that sometimes one action we miss the ball or lose a duel and you can see that we drop immediately," City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan told Amazon Prime.



"It has such a big effect on us right now. At the crucial moment right now we are doing the wrong things."

IMAGE: Dusan Vlahovic scores Juventus' first goal. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Vlahovic scored by the narrowest of margins in the 53rd minute when Kenan Yildiz swung the ball in and City keeper Ederson fumbled the Serb's header from close range and the ball sneaked just across the line, according to the goalline technology.



"The whole team played an excellent match, we prepared well and did everything what we had to do," Vlahovic told Amazon.



"The result is amazing and can give us a great boost for the rest of the season."



City picked up the tempo in a desperate attempt to equalise and sent numbers forward, but Juve capitalised to double their lead against the run of play when McKennie hooked Timothy Weah's cross in with a sumptuous volley in the 75th minute.



Pep Guardiola's team squandered several chances, one of the best falling to Erling Haaland late in first half.

IMAGE: Weston McKennie scores Juventus' second goaly. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne sent a beautiful through ball to the Norwegian who got in behind the defence before trying to chip goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio who threw up his arm to block the shot.



Gundogan unleashed a blistering strike from long range that Di Gregorio stretched to just push wide.



"We have done it really, really well, we didn't lose many balls that happened in the past, and we arrived in the positions," Guardiola said.



"But the Italian teams that defend so deep and so compact it is not easy, they are masters of these kinds of situations."



With two games remaining in the group phase, Juventus are 14th in the table while City plummeted to 22nd, three places out of automatic elimination from the competition.



Since the start of November, City have conceded more goals (21) across all competitions than any other team in Europe's big five leagues, the worst spell in Guardiola's otherwise sparkling managerial career.



City, who host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, continue their Champions League campaign at Paris St Germain on January 22.



Juventus travel to Brugge on January 21.



Barcelona snatch late win at Dortmund





IMAGE: Ferran Torres scores Barcelona's third goal against Borussia Dortmund. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Substitute Ferran Torres scored twice including an 85th-minute winner as Barcelona earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday to move to the brink of qualification.



In a pulsating five-goal second half, Torres struck twice in 10 minutes after coming on in the 71st minute to lift Barcelona to 15 points, in second place with two games remaining in the league phase.



Dortmund twice came from a goal down with Serhou Guirassy scoring both goals but they could not do it a third time after Torres grabbed his second after being teed up by Lamine Yamal.

IMAGE: Ferran Torres celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

The Germans dropped to ninth in the standings on 12 points, with the top eight earning automatic qualification to the round of 16.



"We can be very happy with what we have done," Barca coach Hansi Flick told reporters. "The first half was wonderful and in the second half, when they scored, we remained calm and solid.



"Dortmund played very well with players who have a high pace but we did it well. We conceded goals because of mistakes we made. We can always improve, but today I have to say congratulations to the team because they did it really well," he said.



Barcelona bossed possession from the start and captain Raphinha and top scorer Robert Lewandowski had early chances.



The hosts responded with an opportunity of their own through Marcel Sabitzer but it was Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel who was kept busy in a largely one-sided first half as the visitors enjoyed close to 70% possession.



Dortmund looked sharper after the break and Guirassy put the ball in the net in the 50th minute before the effort was ruled out for offside.

IMAGE: Serhou Guirassy scores Borussia Dortmund's first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

There was nothing wrong, however, when Raphinha latched on to a superb Dani Olmo pass to finish off a quick move in the 53rd minute and put Barcelona in the driving seat with his sixth goal of the competition.



The hosts levelled through Guirassy's well-taken penalty on the hour after the Guinea international was brought down in the box before Dortmund's Kobel came to the rescue once more, stopping another Olmo shot.



He was beaten in the 75th when Torres, who had come on four minutes earlier, slotted in on the rebound after Kobel had punched a Frenkie de Jong volley into his path.



Guirassy hit back three minutes later when the Barca defence was caught napping but it was not enough to earn a point as Torres scored again after a superb through ball from Yamal.



There was more bad news for injury-plagued Dortmund after defender Nico Schlotterbeck turned his ankle following a header in the last move of the game and had to be carried off on a stretcher after the final whistle.



Saka double eases Arsenal past Monaco





IMAGE: Monaco's Mohammed Salisu tries to tackle Bukayo Saka of Arsenal. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Bukayo Saka once again proved the catalyst for Arsenal as his double helped secure a relatively smooth 3-0 home victory against AS Monaco that put the Londoners in sight of the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday.



Mikel Arteta's side began the fixture outside the top eight in the expanded league stage and with plenty of work to do to avoid being dragged into the playoffs.



It was not all plain sailing for the hosts who were guilty of some profligate finishing but England forward Saka took his season tally to nine goals in all competitions as Arsenal moved into third place in the table.



Arsenal, who have Dinamo Zagreb and Girona still to play, have 13 points while Monaco, who began the evening level with them, are 16th with 10 points.



Saka swept in a Gabriel Jesus cross in the 34th minute and just when it looked as though a succession of misses by his teammates could prove costly, Monaco presented him with a gift-wrapped second in the 78th minute.



Substitute Kai Havertz rubber-stamped Arsenal's fourth win from six games in this year's competition in the 88th minute.



"In the first half we should have put the game to bed but we didn't," Arteta said. "In the Champions League you will have difficult moments and we suffered.



"Then with the second goal the game was in control."



With defensive injuries forcing his hand, Arteta gave a first Champions League start to 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly and the left back played a key role in Saka's opener.





IMAGE: Bukayo Saka scores Arsenal's second goal against Monaco. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters



Shrugging off a challenge, he showed great vision to pierce Monaco's defensive line with a pinpoint pass to Jesus who slid the ball across the area for Saka to convert.



"A really proud moment," Arteta said of Lewis-Skelly. "He is one of our own and a joy to watch. It's great we can trust him to play in this environment."



A youthful Monaco's initial poise evaporated after the opener and they were fortunate not to be buried before the interval.



A dreadful mistake by Soungoutou Magassa sent Martin Odegaard clear through on goal. The Norwegian looked certain to score but rolled his shot wide of the post.



Jesus, who has scored only once in 19 appearances this season, had earlier spurned a one-on-one and another good chance, both times denied by Monaco keeper Radoslaw Majecki.

IMAGE: Kai Havertz celebrates with teammates after scoring Arsenal's third goal. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

His fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli was also guilty as Arsenal arrived at halftime somehow only one goal ahead.



Heartened by those escapes, Monaco threatened to make Arsenal pay in the second half with Thilo Kehrer flashing a header just wide from a swinging free kick and former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino then shooting too close to David Raya when the ball was cut back to him in the area.



Breel Embolo grazed the post with a shot on the turn as Monaco grew in confidence and Arsenal looked jittery but they then shot themselves in the foot.



Defender Mohammed Salisu and his keeper Majecki got in a complete mess under no pressure, Havertz nipped in and the ball squirmed to Saka to score into an empty net.

Monaco have now suffered successive defeats in the competition and with Aston Villa and Inter Milan still to play, their top-eight hopes look slender.



"First of all, a deserved victory for Arsenal. Too many gifts from our side, it's not acceptable at this level," Monaco coach Adi Hutter said. "I was happy with the first 20 minutes and also until the second goal. The second half was really brave, but in the end there were too many big mistakes."