'Can Rs 1L SIP Make Me Rs 3 Cr?'

Anonymous: Is it good to invest in only 1 mutual fund instead of 2 funds? I am saving monthly 1 lakh from my salary please advise

I am assuming you are investing with a goal for long term wealth creation and are fine with the volatility associated with equity. In such a case, you can consider investing in 2 funds, a multicap fund and a flexicap fund.

A multi cap fund will ensure you have exposure to companies across market capitalisations while a flexicap fund can move across market capitalisations.

Do note that I am recommending the fund type without any other information about your objective or risk appetite. If you give me other details, I may recommend other type of schemes.

Anonymous: I have 2L rupees and would like to invest in MF. Is one time pay better than SIP. How can I invest 2L to get the maximum benefits?

As you have a lump sum investment, I would recommend you invest via a STP that is a systematic transfer plan over 10 months. You can start the STP from an arbitrage or liquid fund to a flexi cap fund or a multi cap fund.

Anonymous: I have invested 10k in Invesco psu equity fund which is giving me negative returns should I stop investing in psu funds at this time?

Invesco PSU fund is a well-managed fund which has to majorly invest only in PSU enterprises. Thematic funds can underperform or give low returns when the underlying theme does not do well.

You may consider investing in funds with a broader scope like a multicap fund or a flexicap fund which can invest across market capitalisations & across different schemes & sectors.

Anonymous: I am already investing Rs 45,000 in SIPs every month. I am expecting a bulk amount of Rs 85 lakhs shortly. Can I create a monthly pay out FD and increase the SIPs?

As I understand it, you are about to receive Rs.85 Lakh in some time & are considering investing it into FDs & increase your SIPs. Stepping up your SIPs is a good way achieve your goals faster. You can consider starting STP's from arbitrage funds into the schemes you have SIP's in.

Rohit: I am rohit, 37yrs, my horizon is 10-11yrs and goal is 3cr as retirement. Started MF from last 6months, 1Lakh per month SIP in below funds Quant small cap-40k Quant infra -20k Motilal mid cap-20k Icici FoF - 10k SBI long term ELSS-10k Please suggest whether i can continue investment?

The funds you have selected are good, however assuming a 12% XIRR, you may not be able to generate a generate a 3 crore corpus & will have to increase your SIP by Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.3 Lakh every month.

You can also consider stopping investments in the sectoral funds & FoFs (fund of funds) and instead invest in flexicap and multicap funds. Flexicap funds & multicap funds have flexibility to invest across sectors.

