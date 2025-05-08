Twintastic! Prakriti And Sukriti Kakar

Having a twin, prove Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, can be absolutely fantastic.

Not only do these talented singers bring people to their feet with their performances, they also light up each other's lives and look absolutely fabulous while doing so.

On May 8, these cute-looking twins turn a year older. Happy birthday!

IMAGE: Prakriti goes fiery in red; Sukriti plays it cool in chic blue. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram and Prakriti Kakar/Instagram

IMAGE: Prakriti showcases her edgy self in an LBD; Sukriti complements her in a red cutout dress.

IMAGE: When they don matching outfits, like these ruched dresses and gloves, they set the trend bar high.

IMAGE: They slay in shades of red...

IMAGE: Don't they look cute in these halter neck balloon dresses?

IMAGE: Showcasing the magic of sheer... Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar/Instagram

IMAGE: These beach babes were captured breakfasting in the pool.

