Twintastic! Prakriti And Sukriti Kakar

Twintastic! Prakriti And Sukriti Kakar

May 08, 2025
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 08, 2025 12:30 IST

Having a twin, prove Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, can be absolutely fantastic.

Not only do these talented singers bring people to their feet with their performances, they also light up each other's lives and look absolutely fabulous while doing so.

On May 8, these cute-looking twins turn a year older. Happy birthday!

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: Prakriti goes fiery in red; Sukriti plays it cool in chic blue. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram and Prakriti Kakar/Instagram

 

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: Prakriti showcases her edgy self in an LBD; Sukriti complements her in a red cutout dress.

 

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: When they don matching outfits, like these ruched dresses and gloves, they set the trend bar high.

 

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: They slay in shades of red... 

 

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: Don't they look cute in these halter neck balloon dresses?

 

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: Showcasing the magic of sheer... Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar/Instagram

 

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

IMAGE: These beach babes were captured breakfasting in the pool.

REDIFF STYLE
