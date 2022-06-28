News
Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 28, 2022 09:37 IST
US-based teenage dancer Charli D'Amelio has built a multi-dollar fortune with her short viral dance routines on TikTok. 

The 18-year-old, who held the title of the most-followed content creator on Tik-Tok for two years and three months, was dethroned by Khaby Lame, 22, who has over 143.2 million followers; she now sits in second place with 142.3 million followers. 

One of the most recognisable faces on social media, she is best known for her dance challenge videos and was the first creator to reach 100 million followers in November 2020.  

Charli has experimented with various looks and tried to stay as real as possible -- there was a time when she shared pictures of her acne breakout explaining how it has taken a really long time for her to get comfortable with her skin. 

'I have to be confident and learn to love every 'imperfection' that I have, but each one makes me unique and special in my own way,' she said. 

Scroll down to read more about her and how she is inspiring young girls with her fashion. Click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Charli inherits her good looks and svelte figure from her mom and former model Heidi D'Amelio. 
The social media influencer, who loves her tattoos, is popular for her barefaced selfies.
According to her, 'You're beautiful, with or without make up.'
All photographs: Kind courtesy Charli D'Amelio/Instagram

 

IMAGE: As a competitive dancer, Charli needs to perform with make-up and there are times when she spends hours trying to perfect a look. 

 

IMAGE: She loves vibrant colours.
Her prom night look, above, is stunning and she completes it with black nails and a make-up-free face. 

 

IMAGE: Her style keeps evolving as she experiments with laid-back and sophisticated looks. 

 

IMAGE: Her latest love is taking pics in the squat pose. 
She makes the viral pose look so simple.

 

IMAGE: There she goes again!
This picture of her posing in a halter-neck blue embellished dress on her birthday was liked over 3.3 million times.

 

IMAGE: This cute Prada cream mini-dress features a train as well. 
Charli adds drop earrings and an embellished clutch to the look.  

 

 
X

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
