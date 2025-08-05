HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » When You Get Plenty Of Tiger Sightings...

When You Get Plenty Of Tiger Sightings...

By BALA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 15:30 IST

x

We asked you, dear readers to send us pictures of your tiger sightings in India. You can send them to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your FULL NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw.

In early April 2019, Bala visited the Bandhavgarh National Park and the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

'Two days of safari at Bandhavgarh fetched plenty of sightings,' says Bala.

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

Dear readers, have you seen a tiger?

How and where did you spot it? What was the experience like?

Do you have a photograph? How did you click it?

We want you to share your stories and original photographs with us. 

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw. We'll feature the best ones right here on Rediff.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BALA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I Spotted A Tiger!
I Spotted A Tiger!
A Tigress And Her Tiny Titans
A Tigress And Her Tiny Titans
Elusive Majesty: The Glorious Tiger
Elusive Majesty: The Glorious Tiger
Tiger diaries: The perfect catwalk
Tiger diaries: The perfect catwalk
Tiger diaries: He frowned, smiled and winked
Tiger diaries: He frowned, smiled and winked

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

webstory image 3

Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?

VIDEOS

Emotional Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!1:50

Emotional Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!

Cloudburst causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh1:59

Cloudburst causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh

CBI searched children's belongings but found nothing: Satyendra Jain2:57

CBI searched children's belongings but found nothing:...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD