When You Get Plenty Of Tiger Sightings...

We asked you, dear readers to send us pictures of your tiger sightings in India. You can send them to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your FULL NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw.

In early April 2019, Bala visited the Bandhavgarh National Park and the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

'Two days of safari at Bandhavgarh fetched plenty of sightings,' says Bala.

Dear readers, have you seen a tiger?

How and where did you spot it? What was the experience like?

Do you have a photograph? How did you click it?

We want you to share your stories and original photographs with us.

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw. We'll feature the best ones right here on Rediff.