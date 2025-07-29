Elusive Majesty: The Glorious Tiger

They are majestic. Hypnotic. Powerful.

As someone who has embarked on nearly eight tiger safaris across India, the thrill of the chase has often ended in elusive silence.

Yet, through the lenses of my friends, colleagues and myself, we've managed to capture glimpses into the amazing world of tigers.

On International Tiger Day, July 29, this feature shares some of those rare moments, inviting you to witness their undeniable power and beauty.

IMAGE: The tiger you see here was photographed in April 2015 at Bannerghatta National Park, just before my daughter s 12th birthday. While it was a national park setting, this image perfectly showcases the sheer majesty of these animals. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

IMAGE: This is the same tiger, only minutes before it gracefully entered the water. Our safari vehicle, to this magnificent creature, was simply non-existent. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

IMAGE: On almost every tiger safari, guides will first point out these trees. They are a silent testament to the largest tigers in the area, who've marked their territory. The higher the mark, the bigger the tiger. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Wilson

IMAGE: And then, if luck is truly on your side, you might witness this -- a smooth, majestic figure, subtly sliding behind the green foliage. This breathtaking moment was captured in the Bandhavgarh National Park, nestled in Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Wilson

IMAGE: Rest assured, a tiger will often walk past with barely a glance in your direction, immersed in its own world. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Wilson

IMAGE: Then came the moment this tiger decided to reveal more of itself! It calmly walked towards our safari vehicle, only to vanish within a couple of minutes into the dense bamboo forest of Bandhavgarh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Wilson

Each photograph here is more than just an image; it's a testament to the raw beauty and undeniable power of these spectacular creatures.

But you don't always have to journey to the heart of the jungle to see these glorious tigers. You can actually encounter them right here in Mumbai!

IMAGE: Meet Shakti, the Royal Bengal Tiger and a star of the zoo in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

For those who feel a deeper connection and wish to contribute directly to their welfare, Mumbai offers another unique opportunity.

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, north Mumbai, allows you to adopt a tiger.

If you're in Mumbai and haven't visited, make it a point to spend at least half a day at the national park.

You can also check out the park's Instagram and Facebook handles, where you might even find options for an overnight stay in an AC tent!

Join me in celebrating the spirit of the wild tiger and let these images inspire a shared commitment to their survival. Which photograph resonated with you the most?

