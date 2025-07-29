Elusive Majesty: The Glorious Tiger

They are majestic. Hypnotic. Powerful.
As someone who has embarked on nearly eight tiger safaris across India, the thrill of the chase has often ended in elusive silence.
Yet, through the lenses of my friends, colleagues and myself, we've managed to capture glimpses into the amazing world of tigers.
On International Tiger Day, July 29, this feature shares some of those rare moments, inviting you to witness their undeniable power and beauty.
Each photograph here is more than just an image; it's a testament to the raw beauty and undeniable power of these spectacular creatures.
But you don't always have to journey to the heart of the jungle to see these glorious tigers. You can actually encounter them right here in Mumbai!
For those who feel a deeper connection and wish to contribute directly to their welfare, Mumbai offers another unique opportunity.
The Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, north Mumbai, allows you to adopt a tiger.
If you're in Mumbai and haven't visited, make it a point to spend at least half a day at the national park.
You can also check out the park's Instagram and Facebook handles, where you might even find options for an overnight stay in an AC tent!
Join me in celebrating the spirit of the wild tiger and let these images inspire a shared commitment to their survival. Which photograph resonated with you the most?
Dear readers, have you seen a tiger?
How and where did you spot it? What was the experience like?
Do you have a photograph? How did you click it?
We want you to share your stories and original photographs with us.
Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw. We'll feature the best ones right here on Rediff.