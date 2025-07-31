We asked you, dear readers to send us pictures of your tiger sightings in India.

Dr Anurag Narula shares pictures from a recent trip to the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

You can send your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw.

It was a lucky trip to Ranthambore for Dr Anurag Narula this April.

He saw tigers, including the late Arrowhead, who succumbed to cancer on June 19, and her cubs in Zone 2.

