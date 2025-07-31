HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I Spotted A Tiger!

I Spotted A Tiger!

By Dr ANURAG NARULA
July 31, 2025 14:49 IST

We asked you, dear readers to send us pictures of your tiger sightings in India.
Dr Anurag Narula shares pictures from a recent trip to the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.
You can send your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw.

It was a lucky trip to Ranthambore for Dr Anurag Narula this April.

He saw tigers, including the late Arrowhead, who succumbed to cancer on June 19, and her cubs in Zone 2.

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

 

Tiger

Dear readers, have you seen a tiger?

How and where did you spot it? What was the experience like?

Do you have a photograph? How did you click it?

We want you to share your stories and original photographs with us. 

Write in to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: I spotted a tiger) along with your NAME, LOCATION and PHOTOGRAPHS of the tigers you saw. We'll feature the best ones right here on Rediff.

Dr ANURAG NARULA
