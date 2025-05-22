Lost Your Job? 3 Things To Do Next

Mental health coach Anu Krishna tells you how to stay afloat emotionally and rebuild your life and career.

Interview: Divya Nair/Rediff

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the Web series Cubicles -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy SonyLiv

If you've recently lost your job and feel like the ground's been pulled from under you, you're not alone.

It's okay to feel shaken.

But losing a job is not the end of your life. Or career.

Instead of isolating yourself and dwelling on self-blame, use the opportunity to "pause, reconnect with your loved ones, upskill and network to improve your chances for the next big opportunity," advises Anu Krishna, mental health coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

Watch Anu Krishna's simple, powerful 3-step formula how you can use the time effectively to rebuild your life.