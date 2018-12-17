In Pics: The making of India's next supermodel

December 17, 2018 11:40 IST

Ever wondered what it is like to actually audition for India's biggest model talent hunt? Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani brings you few glimpses.

It's that time of the year again -- Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 is scheduled to take place next month.

Each year, LFW takes over Mumbai to get new faces to grace their ramp at the fashion week.

This year was no different too. 89 aspiring models from across India and the world competed for a chance to walk the famed Lakme Fashion Week runway, which is not an easy road.

That's how the day started for the models.

Between tiring auditions, the models grab a quick bite.



There's always time to squeeze in a smile for a loved one.



The stress levels are pretty high as no one wants to lose out on the rat race!



Kishwar Khan, a 18-year-old from Mira Road in Mumbai was accompanied by her grandmother Nargis Khan. Armed with an acting diploma from Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, Kishwar decided to give modelling a shot too .



Shoes on, confidence on!



The LFW ramp has been a dream for aspiring models.



Each participant hopes to make the cut at the auditions.



It takes a lot to calm those nerves and look so good on the ramp. Stacy, an aspiring model, struts her stuff on the ramp.



For most it is an opportunity of a lifetime.



The finalists share the stage with the judges. Left to right: (standing) Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme; Anu Ahuja, choreographer and show director; Malaika Arora; Malini Agarwal; Stacy and Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion IMG Reliance. (Sitting) Scarlet, Jayalakshmi, Shwetaa and Kate.



Watch: Malaika Arora talks of her experience judging the model auditions.

