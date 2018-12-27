Swimsuit model reveals the dark side of social media

December 27, 2018 08:13 IST

The 30-yr-old model and beauty blogger had to block 2,00,000 trollers in the past year.

Social media is a tricky place to be in.

Los Angeles based model turned beauty blogger Andrea Christina recently talked about how she has blocked nearly 2,00,000 trollers so far.

Andrea who's modelled for Swimsuit Illustrated now uses her social media to raise awareness about online abuse.

In one of her interviews, she revelead how a stalker flew 1,000 miles from Texas to her parents' home to drop packages marked with his name on the doorstep.

The model is married to soccer player Bryan Gaul but continues to be annoyed with relationship requests from absolute strangers.

'It took a lot for me to share my scary experience with stalkers and the level of negativity attached to being in the public eye through social media.'

'I know it’s a choice to be public on social and share my world with the world but it has brought all you guys to me so I accept most that comes along with the attention.'

'One thing I can’t fathom is how mean people can be.'

'I understand everyone is entitled to share their opinion but when in turns into more than that (malice, ill-will, stalking, harassment and verbal abuse) it’s taken too far,' she writes about her experience.

Andrea doesn't believe in dieting.

'I don’t believe in diets, I don’t think they work for most people.'

'Find your weakness (sweets, bread...) and cut 70 per cent of your intake of that item.'

'I guarantee you will see results and you don’t feel like you’re missing out. Coming from a regular person, not a trainer or a nutritionist... just someone dealing with the same cravings you deal with,' she says.

Her love for fitness and style is one of the main reasons why people love her.