Why Rachel McAdams posed with breast pumps

January 03, 2019 08:38 IST

'Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world,' the magazine's founder wanted to tell its readers.

IMAGE: Rachel Mc Adams poses for Girls Girls Girls magazine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Claire Rothstein/Instagram

To say that Canadian actor Rachel McAdams is inspiring would be an understatement.

The Spotlight star who is known to be extremely private -- she is not on social media -- managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for until seven months.

But after she became a mother, she's never shied away from talking about the struggles she faced as a new mum.

So, when you see the actor mum with breastpumps on posing for Girls Girls Girls magazine, you know there is a reason.

Rachel, who gave birth to a boy in April last year, agreed for the daring photoshoot because she wanted to normalise breastfeeding.

The magazine's founder, Claire Rothstein shared the picture and wrote a long post explaining why the moment was special.

'A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture,' Rothstein said on Instagram.

'Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about six months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding.'

'We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who's idea it was to take this picture but I'm still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.'

'Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can't for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of.

'I don't even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person's perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that's great.'