The Single Parent's Dating Dilemma

Dating is hardly a level playing field for people of mature age. And then you throw a kid into the mix.

Dating as a single parent can come with a myriad of complications. But that is no reason to.

Dating app QuackQuack recently surveyed single parents aged between 28 and 38 from tier 1 and tier 2 cities to understand some of their challenges.

57% of single parents who participated in the survey revealed that they don't have the time to think about dating, let alone go and meet someone in person.

Majority of them are too swamped with work and kids to make time for a romantic dinner and whatnot.

In contrast, 43% said they try to strike a balance between being a parent and being an individual. They have their own time when they go on dates and meet new people.

Some interesting insights from the report:

The weight of responsibility

According to the survey, 41% single moms aged between 28 and 35 years admitted to liking someone but never acting on it because their kids might not be happy about the same.

Having kids change your life, they said.

Life revolves around their needs and wants, and priorities change.

Most single moms felt that they must love their kids with their whole hearts, leaving no room for anyone else.

In a world full of critiques, 38% single moms from tier 1 and tier 2 cities admitted to not dating due to societal stigmas. They are worried that their dating life might mar their children's reputation in schools and colleges.

Prejudices

Meanwhile, 32% single dads aged between 30 and 38 years said they were rejected for a date because they have kids.

These respondents disclosed that women often felt that dating a single dad is almost dating an entire family.

At some point, kids get engaged in the whole affair, and most women are not ready for that kind of commitment.

Some felt that dating as a single parent can be tricky. Often the relationship lacks spontaneity owing to the kids. They understand how that can be a deal-breaker.

Honesty

Dating someone with kids might not be everyone's cup of tea, and they understand it. Also, addressing the truth of the matter might work as a litmus test for the relationship.

Most respondents felt it is crucial to understand a person's view before diving into a relationship.

45% of single parents from tier 1 cities said that they would like to disclose their situation at the initial stage.

The guilt factor

47% single parents above 30 disclosed that they felt judged by family, friends and above all, their kids, for wanting to have a love life.

People don't see single parents as an individual. They are parents, and that becomes their identity.

Society dictates that once you become a parent, dating and falling in love is out of the scheme of things.

Priorities and impact of past failures

23% single parents between the ages 30 and 35 revealed that when their relationship ended, it affected their kids' mental health. This was one of the many reasons why they don't want to date again.

They mentioned that for parents, their children take precedence over everything else in life.

Kids' support matters

On the brighter side, 39% single parents revealed that they have been on dates, and some are in successful long-term relationships.

These respondents stated that without the support of their kids, they would never have gotten a shot at a new life.

There were times when they were afraid to start afresh. Many single parents explained how it was difficult to get out of their comfort zones and face initial rejections.

It was not easy, but eventually, things got better.

"There should be no taboo related to a single parent with a love life," says Ravi Mittal founder and CEO, QuackQuack.