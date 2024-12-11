News
This Scholarship Reimbursement Tuition Fee

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
December 11, 2024 13:02 IST
Students who are selected for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2024-25 will receive 100 per cent reimbursement of tuition fees and certain other educational expenses. 

  • Career-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2024-25

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational reasons. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

The Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2024-25 is a Federal Bank initiative to provide financial support to first-year undergraduate students pursuing certain professional courses.

This scholarship aims to support the education of meritorious students from Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Students who are selected for the scholarship will receive the following:

  • 100 per cent reimbursement of tuition fees and other educational expenses. This reimbursement is based on the official fee structure of the college.

  • PC/Laptop reimbursement of up to Rs 40,000 (one-time).

  • Tablet reimbursement of up to Rs 30,000 (one-time).

Who can apply

  • To be eligible, an applicant must be enrolled in one of these courses -- MBBS, BE/BTech, BSc in nursing, MBA, BSc in agriculture, BSc (Hons) co-operation and banking.

  • Be domiciled in of one of the following states -- Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab or Tamil Nadu.

  • Have secured admission under merit in a government/government-aided/government-recognised self-financing/autonomous college during the academic year 2024-25.

  • Have a family annual income of less than Rs 3,00,000.

How to apply

Interested candidates can click here to post their application online.

Important dates

The last date to apply to the scholarship is December 18, 2024.

Contact

For more details on the scholarship and eligibility criteria, click HERE.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

