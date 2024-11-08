How To Get A Rs 50,000 Undergrad Scholarship

The Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2024-25 will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per annum to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue undergraduate degrees in engineering, medicine or law.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukau/Pexels

The Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by the Foundation For Excellence (FFE), a non-profit organisation.

The programme provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in engineering, medicine or law.

The selected candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per annum till the completion of the course.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must:

Be enrolled in the first year of a BE/BTech, five-year Integrated MTech, MBBS or five-year law programme in the academic year 2024-2025.





Have passed the intermediate/higher secondary/pre-university/ISC/CBSE or other equivalent board qualifying examination in 2022 or later with at least 70 per cent marks.





Have secured admission to a professional degree programme based on the general/open merit rank of a state/national level entrance examination or through state-level counselling.





Have a gross annual family income of not more than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.

How to apply

Interested candidates can click here (external link) to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2024.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.