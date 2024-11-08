News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » How To Get A Rs 50,000 Undergrad Scholarship

How To Get A Rs 50,000 Undergrad Scholarship

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
November 08, 2024 09:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2024-25 will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per annum to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue undergraduate degrees in engineering, medicine or law.

The Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2024-25

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Krukau/Pexels

The Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by the Foundation For Excellence (FFE), a non-profit organisation.

The programme provides financial assistance to meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in engineering, medicine or law.

The selected candidates will receive Rs  50,000 per annum till the completion of the course.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must:

  • Be enrolled in the first year of a BE/BTech, five-year Integrated MTech, MBBS or five-year law programme in the academic year 2024-2025.

  • Have passed the intermediate/higher secondary/pre-university/ISC/CBSE or other equivalent board qualifying examination in 2022 or later with at least 70 per cent marks.

  • Have secured admission to a professional degree programme based on the general/open merit rank of a state/national level entrance examination or through state-level counselling.

  • Have a gross annual family income of not more than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.

How to apply

Interested candidates can click here (external link) to apply.

Important dates

The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2024.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

The Foundation for Excellence Scholarship for Technical Courses 2024-25

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
Want A Job In Germany? Read This
Want A Job In Germany? Read This
upGrad Course Free For 100,000 Learners
upGrad Course Free For 100,000 Learners
How NOT To Prepare For CAT 2024
How NOT To Prepare For CAT 2024
How To Invest In US Funds
How To Invest In US Funds
Trump 2.0: Govt In Wait-And-Watch Mood
Trump 2.0: Govt In Wait-And-Watch Mood
Surya not concerned about challenging surfaces in SA
Surya not concerned about challenging surfaces in SA
Trump appoints first woman White House chief of staff
Trump appoints first woman White House chief of staff
More like this
The Last Date To Register For IIT-JEE Is...
The Last Date To Register For IIT-JEE Is...
How To Prepare For XAT 2025
How To Prepare For XAT 2025

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances