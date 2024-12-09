8 Tips to Crack Campus Placements

Consistent preparation with the right skillset and good communication skills are important to crack any campus interview, says rediffGURU Professor Suvasish Mukhopadhyay.

Approximately 25 lakh graduates pass out of India annually, each of whom is searching for their dream job.

Unfortunately, in a country like India where the competition is cut-throat, one in every two graduates is either rejected or is unable to find a job.

While youngsters are well aware of the competition that awaits them, many of them lack the necessary skills required to crack a job interview.

A majority of students and graduates require career counselling to help them understand how to get a job that will match their ability and interests.

We must understand that we are all a part of this big rat race.

If you want to win in life, it’s important to shift your focus and have a clear career goal.

Here are 10 tips that I believe will boost the mental health of young students who will graduate in 2025:

1. Pick the right course for you

Nowadays, every other graduate is running after IT and AI because they believe it will bring easy money.

This is not true.

Before choosing a particular field, you must understand your interests and skills and work towards putting your theory into action.

If you pick a field of learning that matches your interest, you may earn relatively less than others but you will have job satisfaction.

I know a student who was good at literature but was forced to study MBBS by his parents. His career was ruined.

Which is why I insist that, along with students, parents must understand their child's true passion.

When your interests and career stream are aligned, no force can prevent you from growing in life.

2. Blend theory with practical knowledge

For instance, let's assume you are a mechanical engineer who secured an internship at an auto firm's service centre.

When you graduate, you will have hands-on experience that has practical applications.

Now, I have seen graduates with a PhD in welding engineering and 100 publications in reputed international journals mentioned on their CV. But, in reality, the candidate doesn’t know how to weld.

What is the point of education without practical knowledge?

The primary aim of a graduate engineer must be to have the right blend of theoretical and practical knowledge.

3. Be consistent in your preparation

Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the UPSC exam but less than one per cent clear it. Some candidates lose four to five years preparing for the exam in their youth and fail in the last attempt.

Why do they fail despite working so hard?

There could be three reasons:

A) They are not consistent in their studies.

B) They are not doing methodical study.

C) They took the wrong decision.

Let's understand the importance of consistency here.

It is easy to study five hours in one day. But studying one hour every day throughout the year is consistency.

Similarly, it is easy to walk five kilometres in one day. But it may be difficult to walk 500 metres every day throughout the year.

This is what consistency is all about.

When you train yourself to do the same thing every day, you become skilled at it.

4. Know your potential

Before you set out to search for a job, try to judge your potential.

Each student is different. Everyone is not a scholar.

Seek the help of a career expert or a consultant who can give you a clear idea of your skillsets and abilities and how far you can go in your career.

Once you stop overestimating yourself, you have a better chance of winning the race and getting your dream job.

5. Don't chase placements from day one

These days, both parents and students circle around the placement cell of the college or university, hoping to crack an interview in the final semester.

It has become a national obsession of sorts.

Have you sought admission to college to study or to get a job?

If you focus on your studies, understand the concepts well and get good grades, you stand a better chance at being placed in a good organisation with a standard salary.

6. Polish your English skills

The lack of communication skills in English is another barrier.

In my career spanning more than three decades, I have seen hundreds of brilliant students fail in interviews due to their poor knowledge of English or sub-standard English communication skills.

The reverse is also true. I have also seen several average students clear tougher interviews because of their ability to communicate in English.

In India, there is an in-built hatred for English. And this hatred is the by-product of the fear of English.

If you want to improve your English communication, start working on it now. People may pass comments. Your friends may laugh at you. But don't be disheartened. It’s your life and you are the driver of your life.

Start today. If there is no one to talk to, stand in front of a mirror and talk to yourself.

7. Prepare yourself for the interview

Every candidate who is seeking a job must be familiar with the thumb rule for any interview, which means you need to have the right skillsets.

Research in advance and know the skillsets required for your dream job. Once you have a checklist, see how you can prepare yourself to be hired for the role.

For instance, if proficiency in MS-Excel is a skill requisite for your dream job, ask yourself if you are familiar with the application.

Candidates who can match the skillsets required of the job have a better chance at cracking campus placements.

8. Don't lose hope

If you are rejected, don't be demotivated by negative comments or remarks from your relatives, friends and society.

Believe in your abilities and stay confident as you go ahead and apply for the next opportunity.

For those who are not willing to give up, remember, the sky is not the limit; the universe is.

Professor Suvasish Mukhopadhyay, fondly known as 'happiness guru', is a mentor and author with 33 years of teaching experience.

He has authored 47 books and counselled thousands of students and individuals about tackling challenges in their careers and relationships.