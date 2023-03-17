Rahul Gandhi Attends Swara Bhasker's Wedding Reception

Swara Bhasker's wedding reception in Delhi did not have the regular Bollywood faces.

Instead, it was marked by several political figures.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen among the guests, along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Jaya Bachchan also attended and probably represented Bollywood as much as the Samajwadi Party, of which Swara's husband Fahad Ahmad is a part of.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Commodore C Uday Bhaskar (retd), the bride's father, congratulates Swara and Fahad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Swara was among the celebrities who lent support to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra by joining him in Madhya Pradesh.

IMAGE: CPI-M leaders Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat at Swara-Fahad's wedding reception. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

The wedding festivities included a mix of Hindu and Muslim customs.

So besides the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, it also saw a qawwali night, which was attended by Akhilesh Yadav, above.

Swara and Fahad were married under the Special Marriage Act in February.