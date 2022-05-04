The Best Food Photographs

An intimate image full of warmth and humanity, Kebabiyana, by Indian Photographer Debdatta Chakraborty, won the overall prize of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022, the world's leading celebration of the art of food photography and film.

Please click on the images for a look at the top entries from India and elsewhere.

IMAGE: The photograph was taken on Khayyam Chowk, an ordinary Indian street in Srinagar by day that transforms into a buzzing food hub at night, as vendors fire up charcoal ovens and fill the air with the smoky aroma of grilled delights such as wazwan kebabs, the popular Kashmiri street food. Photograph: Debdatta Chakraborty/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Banana Blossom (Category: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year [Gulf]) IMAGE: This photograph exhibits the beauty of a banana blossom that was gathered in Kerala. Photograph: Manju Jisto/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Home Box Office (Category: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year [USA]) IMAGE: How to keep the kids engaged during the pandemic -- movies released in OTT, family time, popcorns and loads of butter! Photograph: Sriram Rajmohan/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Chhath Puja Offerings (Category: Young [11 - 14]) IMAGE: 'At the festival of Chhath Puja, devotees stand in a body of water as the sun sets, giving offerings of food and prayer. As there were no rivers or lakes near my home in Delhi, worshippers did this in a pond in a local park.' Photograph: Indigo Larmour/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

'It is always a source of excitement and wonder when one single image rises to the top in the Awards,' says Caroline Kenyon, Director/Founder of the Awards.

'In today's world, more than ever, we feel the need for comfort, for love. There is so much to reassure us here -- the beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject's expression as he prepares the food for sharing.'

'Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell, we imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul.'

Movement Of Noodles by Chang Jiangbin (Category: Bring Home the Harvest) IMAGE: Noodles are a favourite food of people in Southern Fujian, China. The noodles are cooled and made with a unique process. Taken in Fuzhi County, Fujian Province, China. Photograph: Chang Jiangbin/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Traditional Skill by Chen Ying (Category: Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration) IMAGE: Taken in a small farmhouse in Qianlian Village, Xiangyou County, Putian City, Fujian Province.

A family gathers around to make rice or mung bean filled dumplings. They use a wooden seal to stamp the word 'fortune' or 'happiness' into the red dough and steam the dumplings in a large steamer.

This tradition means that the New Year will be welcomed with reunion and the coming year will be prosperous. Photograph: Chen Ying/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Gathering prunings on Corton Hill by Jon Wyand. (Category: Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year - Overall Winner) IMAGE: Winter prunings gathered in the vineyards of Corton Hill in Burgundy. Photograph: Jon Wyand/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Putting On The Ritz by John Carey. (Category: Food at the Table) IMAGE: The 'Arts de la Table' table-side theatre is a big part of The Ritz Restaurant experience. Photograph: John Carey/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Traditional Food (Category: Food for the Family) IMAGE: During the Spring Festival, the Tujia people in western Hunan will make tuansa, a special local delicacy which is made of glutinous rice and tastes light and sweet. Most local people take tuansa as a gift or an offering. Photograph: Weining Lin/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Pumpkin Buns by Carolin Strothe (Category: Food Stylist Award) IMAGE: Soft pumpkin brioche buns, shaped like small pumpkins. To make the optical illusion perfect, they were photographed between real pumpkins. Photograph: Carolin Strothe/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Central Park (Category: Fujifilm Award for Innovation) IMAGE: The image is part of an ongoing project called 'Foodtopia', a miniature world created with food items. Photograph: Yuliy Vasilev/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Drying Stockfish (Category: On the Phone) IMAGE: In the Lofoten archipelago, stockfish racks have become part of the landscape. The cod is preserved by drying on large racks with no salt or smoke required as the temperatures are just below freezing. The climate is perfect for outdoor stockfish production. Photograph: Kasia Ciesielska-Faber/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Carrot Field Forever (Category: One Vision Imaging Cream of the Crop) IMAGE: This image is part of a photographic series based on the concept of 'hands at work'. Developed for the restaurant Etiko Bistrot (Torino, Italy) on behalf of Plastikwombat - Photography Art and Concept. Photograph: Paolo Grinza and Silvia Vaulà/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Autumnal Woodland Apple Party (Category: Pink Lady® Apple a Day) IMAGE: I asked this group of children what their ultimate 'Tea Party' table would look like. 'Toffee apples and cake' was their reply. Here, in an autumnal wood in Scotland, I got to work re-creating this table for them. Not one apple remained at the end of the day. Photograph: Amanda Farnese Heath/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Flower girl with a packet of Simba chippies (Category: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year [African Territory]) IMAGE: 'In 1957 South Africans were introduced to the first Simba Chippie. Simba, the Lion, is one of our most famous icons, and this potato snack is one of our country's favourites. This shot was taken in Bo-Kaap at The Rose Corner Cafe, a national landmark, over 100 years old.' Photograph: Marguerite Oelofse/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Anchovy Catching (Category: Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year [South East Asia]) IMAGE: The soft light of a new day illuminates the smoke from the fishing boat engine and the shape of green nets moving underneath the water surface when local fishermen pull in their nets.

Many local fishing families along the coastline of Phu Yen province will follow the near-shore currents to catch anchovy during peak season.

Salted anchovy is the most important raw ingredient used to create traditional fish sauce -- the spirit of Vietnamese cuisine. Photograph: Thien Nguyen Ngoc/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Pot Of Tea (Category: Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by The Royal Photographic Society) IMAGE: A glass teapot with a tea flower blooming in it. the hardest part was to catch the light in the right place so only the outline is visible. Photograph: Kim Bainbridge /Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Herbwoman (Category: unearthed® Food for Sale) IMAGE: The lights are dimmed underneath the corrugated roof top, keeping the sunlight out to prevent the harvest from spoiling. In between the dark aisles of the bustling market in Yogyakarta, one only finds welcoming smiles and well-sourced produce. Photograph: Anna Loraine Hartmann/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Food After Work (Category: World Food Programme Food for Life) IMAGE: Brick factory workers in a dusty, unhealthy environment. They get a short break to eat food brought from home in the dusty environment before starting work again. For a full day in this unhealthy place they earn very a small wage. Photograph: Faisal Azim

Processing Fish (Category: Young [10 and under]) IMAGE: Village women are processing the raw fish which are collected locally. A little baby is enjoying the whole process. Photograph: Rupkotha Roy Barai/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Food-processing(Category: Young [15 - 17]) IMAGE: Eid ahead so a boy is working on drying raw semai in the sun. Photograph: Joyjit Das/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Published with permission from Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2022

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com