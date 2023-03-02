News
The Aura Of Aurora Borealis

By REDIFF TRAVEL
March 02, 2023 16:12 IST
Glimpses of the Northern Lights, also called Aurora Borealis, that illuminate the Polar night sky.

An atmospheric phenomenon that has mesmerised stargazing eyes with its magical aura since millennia.

It is a display of dynamic patterns of lights that appear like spiral curtains covering the starry sky.

It occurs due to the disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind.

The charged particles, electrons and protons in the magnetospheric plasma, precipitate into the upper atmosphere resulting in ionization and excitation of atmospheric constituents, thereby emitting light of varying colours.

 

IMAGE: People observe the Northern Lights from Hornbaek beach, Sealand, Denmark. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Northern Lights show its magic at Hornbaek beach. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another view from Hornbaek beach. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Northern Lights seen in the night sky over a camping tent in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aurora is seen in the sky in Pajala, Sweden. Photograph: Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aurora borealis illuminates the night sky above the Yllas Fell in Kolari, Lapland, Finland. Photograph: Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon/via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Northern Lights seen in the sky over Tromso, Norway. Photograph: NTB/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Aurora Borealis seen in the sky over the Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland. Photograph: Alexander Kuznetsov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Northern Lights seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. Photograph: Alexander Kuznetsov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Northern Lights illuminate the night sky above the Kellostapuli Fell in Kolari, Lapland, Finland. Photograph: Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon/via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Northern Lights seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland. Photograph: Alexander Kuznetsov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Northern Lights seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland. Photograph: Alexander Kuznetsov/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF TRAVEL
