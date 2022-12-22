Guess Where Erika Packard Was Holidaying

What better way to end 2022 than on a vacation in the snow?

Erika Packard packed her bags and took off for a destination with ice fields, deep coastal fjords and breathtaking landscapes. It's also the ideal spot to experience one of the world's coolest phenomena, the Northern Lights.

The model has been posting peeks inside her travels on Instagram as she takes in the incredible views.

You might have guessed the place already? If not, there are more hints in the pics.

Scroll to the bottom of the page* to check if your answer is correct.

IMAGE: Her first stopover was the UK to see her mom. 'No hotel to tag, no airline to tag, no clothes to tag, wow, feeling self-made today', she wrote.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Erika Packard/Instagram

IMAGE: She's still enroute and travelling rather chic with several dressy layers and an eye-candy Balmain excuse for a bag.

IMAGE: Erika's reached her snowbound holiday locale and the excitement speaks for itself. The houses around there -- called hytte -- are wooden and brightly painted. But she is staying in a cabin.

IMAGE: Hypnotised by her first balls of snow. There's even snow in her hair!

IMAGE: This pic offers a better glimpse of the pretty northernmost Scandinavian nation where Erika was at, wearing bright red ski pants -- it has over 300 mountain peaks higher than 2,000 metres, open snow-covered mountain plateaus and beautiful sunset colours.

This country is thick with mountains, having more mountains than most European countries and also a very long coastline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preeti Dhata/Instagram

*Erika was in Norway, folks!