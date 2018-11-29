Stunning! This VS model just got engaged under the Northern Lights

November 29, 2018 11:00 IST

After wooing fans at the annual Victoria's Secret annual lingerie show, model Danish model Josephine Skriver drove to see the Northern Lights, where boyfriend Alexander DeLeon proposed.

'I said HELL-FREAKIN'-YES! I'm engaged,' wrote the model on her Instagram profile.

Josephine Skriver prepares backstage during 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Victoria's Secret angel and Danish model Josephine Skriver is on cloud nine.

The 25-year-old model just got engaged to her boyfriend Alexander DeLeon.

And it was no ordinary affair. Alexander popped the question to the model on their trip to see the Northern Lights.

Josephine narrated the episode on Instagram. She wrote: 'It was a cold November night.

'Alex had us driven all the way to Finland to see the Northern Lights.

'It was my second bucket list number I was checking off in the same week after swimming with Orcas, my favorite animals, in their natural habitat!

'Little did I know it would soon be my third!' she revealed.

'He had a bonfire built for me on top of the middle of a frozen lake deep in Scandinavia completed with the full moon shining on our backs and hot cocoa to keep us warm!

'For the first time in both of our lives, we got to see the Northern Lights show their dance across the starry night!

'It was a full moon... it was on the 23rd (23 is my lucky number).. and the same day as his song 'Aurora Borealis', which was the first song he EVER wrote about me, came out to the world!

'Sometimes the universe just chooses to leave you speechless!

'That was when @bohnes looked over at me.

'When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever...'

Scroll down to see some of their stunning pics. Be prepared to go green with envy :)

Photographs: Courtesy Josephine Skriver/Instagram

Meet the newly engaged couple, Alexander and Josephine! Don't they look totally in love?

'I have never been more sure about anything in my life.

'You are my biggest adventure. My fairy tale come true. My soulmate. My best friend. The love of my life. So of course it was one million YES!!!' she wrote.

Josephine added: 'Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense.

'A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself.

'A person that makes you not just dream it... but believe it!'





Look at her flaunting that gorgeous ring.

Teammates for life! According to the model, 'love is not about compromising yourself.'

'Love is finding someone that only adds to your own joy and shine!

The adorable couple camp in Finland. 'You walked into my life and I have never looked back,' Josephine captioned this pic.

'I love you. You are MY Northern Lights and MY Aurora Borealis.'