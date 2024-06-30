SEE: Bumrah's sweet family reunion

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

India's T20 World Cup win was amazing, but the internet fell in love with something even sweeter- a family reunion on the field!

The Player of the Tournament, Jasprit Bumrah, was captured in an adorable video beaming as he greeted his wife Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angad at the Kensington Oval ground in Barbados.

The ICC's official Instagram handle shared the heartwarming video showcasing the Bumrah family sharing a sweet moment on the pitch.

The video features the pacer, holding his son Angad in his arms, while greeting well-wishers with Sanjana by his side.

In the post-match interview, a visibly emotional Jasprit Bumrah spoke about his usual approach to managing his emotions during games. ‘I'm someone who usually tries to keep my emotions in check and focus on getting the job done,’ he admitted.

‘But today, words escape me. I don't usually cry after a game, but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble, but to win at that stage is a feeling beyond description.’

Sharing his delight about his family being present at the Kensington Oval, Bumrah acknowledged the team's near miss at the previous World Cup. ‘There's no better feeling than getting your team through in a game like this,’ he stated. ‘It just felt good. I tried to keep myself focused and not think too far ahead.’

The pacer acknowledged the emotional intensity of such high-pressure matches. ‘Emotions can take over during matches like last night's, and they were taking over for me too,’ he said. ‘But you have to keep it in check. Now that the game is over, it can come out, and you can scream and shout.’

Bumrah also shed light on his bowling strategy, revealing, "I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up and thought it might reverse a bit. I considered what would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it."

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with his wife Devisha Shetty. Photograph: Devisha Shetty/Instagram