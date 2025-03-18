SWP Vs FD: Why An SWP Win Hands Down

The Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) stands out as a superior option, providing steady income despite market fluctuations and inflation, says financial expert and rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan.

Imagine retiring with complete financial security and never having to worry about money again. Sounds like a dream, right?

But what if there was a way to make this dream a reality?

Creating a corpus fund that provides a continuous income stream after retirement ensures you remain financially independent for life.

When it comes to building a retirement corpus in India, mutual funds are often the preferred choice.

Among the various strategies, the systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) stands out as a superior option, providing steady income despite market fluctuations and inflation.

But why is the SWP better than traditional fixed deposits? Let's dive deep into the details.

What is a systematic withdrawal plan?

An SWP is a facility offered by mutual fund companies that allows investors to withdraw a fixed amount from their investments at regular intervals.

This plan is the opposite of a systematic investment plan (SIP), where money is invested periodically. In an SWP, you withdraw a fixed sum while the rest of your investment continues to grow.

An SWP is ideal for those looking to create a consistent cash flow without depleting their entire investment.

Unlike FDs, which provide interest at a fixed rate, SWP allows investors to benefit from compounding and market appreciation, making it a more dynamic income option.

How does an SWP work?

Investment in mutual funds: You invest a lump sum in a mutual fund scheme.



Regular withdrawals: You decide how much and how frequently you want to withdraw (monthly, quarterly, annually, etc).



Units redemption: Each withdrawal reduces the number of units held while the remaining units continue to grow.



Tax efficiency: Withdrawals are taxed only on capital gains, unlike FDs where the interest is fully taxable.





Feature SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) Purpose Investment Withdrawal Cash Flow Outflow (Investment) Inflow (Income) Ideal for Building wealth Generating income Market impact Rupee cost averaging Capital appreciation and stability Taxation No tax on investments Tax only on capital gains Inflation Protection Moderate High

By strategically planning withdrawals, an investor can ensure that their capital lasts longer while still generating income, making SWP a powerful financial tool.

Why choose SWP for retirement income?

Retirement should be about relaxation, not financial stress. Here's why SWP is an excellent income strategy post-retirement:

1. Flexibility

Why lock your money in rigid investments when you can customise your withdrawals?

SWP gives you complete control over your withdrawals -- you decide the amount and frequency.

Need more money to combat inflation?

You can increase the withdrawal amount over time while the remaining amount continues to grow.

Whether it's monthly expenses, medical emergencies or travel plans, an SWP ensures you have access to your money when you need it.

2. Security

Do you worry about running out of money? With an SWP, that fear diminishes.

Since only a portion of the corpus is withdrawn regularly, the remaining investment continues to grow, ensuring a long-lasting corpus.

This approach helps mitigate the risk of exhausting your retirement savings too soon, providing you with financial stability throughout your golden years.

3. Wealth preservation

An SWP allows you to withdraw systematically while ensuring your investment continues to appreciate.

Unlike FDs that lose value against inflation, an SWP ensures your purchasing power remains intact over time.

By investing in well-performing mutual funds, you can generate inflation-adjusted income, making sure your standard of living does not decline over time.

4. Better returns compared to traditional FDs

One of the biggest drawbacks of FDs is their inability to provide inflation-beating returns.

With interest rates hovering around 5-7 per cent and taxation on interest earnings, FD returns often fail to keep pace with rising costs.

An SWP, on the other hand, provides a dual benefit -- capital appreciation and flexibility in withdrawals -- leading to better financial outcomes in the long run.

Factor FDs SWP Fixed income Yes Yes, but with growth potential Liquidity Low (Lock-in period) High (Flexible withdrawals) Growth potential Low High Inflation adjustment No Yes Wealth preservation No Yes

By choosing an SWP, retirees can enjoy both financial security and long-term wealth growth, ensuring a comfortable and stress-free retirement.

SWP's income tax benefits

One of the biggest advantages of an SWP over an FD is tax efficiency.

How does SWP reduce your tax burden?

Equity funds

Gains up to Rs 1.25 lakhs per year are tax-free if held for over a year.





Beyond this limit, long term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 12.50 per cent is applied.





Short term capital gains (STCG) tax of 20 per cent is levied if held for less than a year.





Additionally, dividend payouts from these funds are subject to taxation as per the investor's income slab.





Investors with a long-term horizon can strategically withdraw to stay within the tax-free limit, thereby reducing their overall tax burden.





These funds invest 35-65 per cent in equity and the rest in debt.





If sold before three years, tax is applied per your income bracket.





If sold after three years, these funds are subject to a 20 per cent tax rate with the advantage of indexation. Indexation adjusts the purchase price of the asset for inflation, thereby reducing taxable income.





Investors can opt for growth or dividend options, impacting overall tax liability differently.





Since these funds provide a balance of stability and returns, they are a tax-efficient alternative for retirees seeking a regular income.





Gains are taxed as per your income tax slab, irrespective of the holding period.





Unlike equity and hybrid funds, debt funds don't benefit from lower LTCG tax rates, making tax planning crucial.





Debt funds offer a unique tax advantage. Unlike FDs, where interest is taxed annually, debt funds are taxed only at the time of withdrawal and only on the amount withdrawn.





Debt funds offer predictable returns and lower market risk, making them a preferred choice for risk-averse investors.

Conservative hybrid funds and debt funds

By investing in a mix of these funds and withdrawing strategically, you reduce risk and minimise tax liabilities.

Careful selection of funds based on tax efficiency and investment goals can enhance overall returns while ensuring tax optimisation.

SIP and SWP: A winning combination

Let's see an example to understand how SWP can provide sustained income.

Investment Strategy Monthly SIP Duration Expected Return (%) Corpus SIP phase Rs 5,000 20 years 12% Rs 45,99,287 SWP phase 25,000 (withdrawal) 20 years 12% 2,15,85,000 (remaining corpus)

Investment grows even after regular withdrawals.





Rs 60 lakh withdrawn over 20 years, yet the fund has a massive balance.

Who should opt for SWP?

This strategy is perfect for:

Retired individuals needing monthly income.





Elderly individuals seeking financial stability.





Investors who want passive income while maintaining investment growth.





Anyone aiming for financial independence without eroding their capital.

SWP vs FDs: A detailed comparison

Feature Fixed Deposits (FDs) Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) Returns 5-7% 10-12% (Equity) Taxation Interest fully taxable Tax on capital gains only Inflation adjustment No Yes Liquidity Premature withdrawal penalty Fully flexible Growth potential Low High

Why is SWP better than FD?

Higher returns: Unlike an FD's fixed returns, an SWP benefits from market growth.

Tax efficiency: SWP withdrawals are taxed only on capital gains whereas FD interest is fully taxable.

Flexibility: With SWP, you can increase or decrease withdrawals based on need, unlike fixed deposit interest.

Conclusion

Wouldn't it be great if your money worked for you even when you have retired?

SWP ensures financial security, higher returns, tax efficiency and flexibility, all of which FDs fail to provide.

So, whether you're nearing retirement or planning ahead, consider an SWP as your financial safety net.

With SWP, your money doesn't just sit idle -- it continues to grow, ensuring you never run out of funds.

Unlike FDs that offer stagnant returns, SWPs give you control over your financial future.

Ensure that your hard-earned money works for you, giving you the peace of mind and financial stability you need in your retirement years.

