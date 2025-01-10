'Retirement Goal: Rs 2 Cr. Possible?

Do you have mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Please ask your questions HERE and rediffGURU Nitin Narkhede, founder Prosperity Lifestyle Hub, and Association Of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI)-registered financial planning advisor, will answer them.

Anmol: Took home loan in May 2022. House construction completed in June 2023. Sold old house in Dec 2024. Can I set off the capital gains by repaying my home loan?

Repaying a home loan does not qualify as a 'purchase' or 'construction' of a new residential property, so it won't help you claim the exemption. No, you cannot set off capital gains by repaying your home loan. Your Options are:

Invest in a New Property: To save tax on capital gains, invest the proceeds in another residential property within 2 years (purchase) or 3 years (construction).

Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS): If you're unable to invest immediately, deposit the gains in a CGAS before the filing of your tax return for the year of sale. This gives you time to utilise the funds while deferring tax liability.

Exemption under Section 54EC: Invest up to Rs 50 lakh in specified bonds (e.g., REC, NHAI) within 6 months of the sale to claim exemption.

Anonymous: I have around lump sum 35 lakh to invest in stocks and or MF. Please suggest the stocks or suitable MFS from retirement corpus perspective. I have around 15Y left for retirement.

Also I am doing SIP of 90K in UTI Nifty 50 index fund, PPFAS flexi cap fund and Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index fund. I am risk averse and therefore don't do any investment in pure small or mid cap MFs.

However you may suggest any mid or small cap fund which has very good risk to reward ratio and I will start 25K SIP in it. Thank you in advance.

Diversification is the key. Your portfolio is well-diversified across large-cap and flexi-cap funds. Adding quality mid-cap and small-cap funds enhances long-term growth potential.

Risk Management is required to Balance aggressive investments (mid/small caps) with conservative debt funds.

Tax Efficiency also needs to be considered if tax-saving is needed ELSS funds.

This strategy ensures you balance growth and stability for retirement over the next 15 years. Regularly review your portfolio to align with changing financial goals and market conditions.

SATISH: I have 15 L in Icici blue chip fund and shifted my SIP of 25 K to Nippon large cap, I also have 5 K SIPs in Hdfc Mid cap opportunities and 5K in Nippon multicap?

Is it the right investment for 35 K a month or need a change?

I am 50 Yrs age. I am accumulating for 2 Cr corpus in next 7 years. I already have 45 L in my equity and debt funds.

I also want to double SIP in next FY to 70 K a month in same ratio in above funds. Retirement goal is 2 Cr. Please advise.

Continue current SIPs but diversify large-cap allocation slightly.

Allocate additional SIPs in FY 2025 to a mix of large-cap and balanced advantage funds.

Annually rebalance portfolio to maintain an equity-debt ratio that aligns with your risk tolerance and time horizon.

This approach ensures you achieve your retirement goal while managing risks effectively.

Anonymous: Sir I am 39 years old. I want to retire at age 50.Now I have 60 lakh in fd in different banks and post office. I have 3.5 lakh in Mutual Fund. I have different properties including home valuing approximately 3.5 Cr. I have no loan.

What is my financial position exactly now? How should I plan to get 1 lakh monthly after retirement?

You have a solid financial foundation. Having static property is good to have, unless it is creating any income, otherwise it will be consuming expenses for maintenance. About plan to get 1 lakh monthly after retirement at 50 you need to plan certain investments, for 12L (1L per month) per year you need corpus of 3 crore.

Retirement Corpus Allocation: Plan to Achieve Your Goal

Maximise FD Efficiency: Shift Rs 30 lakh from FDs to debt mutual funds or balanced advantage funds for better post-tax returns (~7-8).

Keep Rs 30 lakh in FDs/post office for emergencies and stable returns.

Grow Mutual Fund Investments:

Increase equity exposure to at least Rs 50 lakh by systematic investments of Rs 50,000/month in equity mutual funds (e.g., index funds, large-cap funds). By doing this your Expected returns: 10-12% over 10 years, growing the corpus to ~Rs 1.2 crore.

Utilise Properties

Explore rental income or liquidate one property closer to retirement to add to your corpus.

If one property generates Rs 50,000 monthly, you'll need a smaller investment corpus for the remaining Rs 50,000.

At retirement allocate 50% in debt funds/FDs for stability and regular income; 50% in equity mutual funds for growth and inflation adjustment.

Build an Emergency Fund

Maintain Rs 10-15 lakh for unforeseen expenses post-retirement.

Joy: Sir, I am a group d railway employee .My total income in hand is 40000. I distribute my money as personal loan emi 14702 (3 years left) Fridge emi 1700 (2 left).

For marriage purpose 10000/month Investment mf 5500 (just started 5 months) My expense 4000 Family 5000 Now I have to marriage in January 2026, try to arrange money 2 lakh, I know that's not enough but still I try to make up, after marriage.

I live in rent of 7000, then my marriage purpose 10000 break into rent and my expense.

I bought a land 2 years ago, after 2 years of my marriage I want build my home and then I think I have 2.5 lakh in mf and rest I should take a home loan...

Am I on the right path? Please suggest a proper roadmap for my current financial situation.

It's good to see that you are sensitive about the future and concerned about how to achieve it, here are some suggestions:

1. Savings for Marriage: Target: Rs 2,00,000 by January 2026. Your current savings approach of Rs 10,000/month is excellent. By January 2026 (approximately 15 months), you'll save Rs 1,50,000. Add the maturity value of your MF investments (Rs 5,500/month for 15 months = ~Rs 82,500 assuming 10% returns). Together, this will bring you close to your target.

2. Post-Marriage (From January 2026): Adjust Budget for Rent:-Allocate Rs 7,000/month from the Rs 10,000 set aside for marriage savings.

3. About Expenses: Consolidate other expenses into Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000.

4. Continue Investing in Mutual Funds: Maintain your SIP.

5. Home Construction Planning (2028): Assess how much additional funds you'll need beyond the projected Rs 2.5 lakh from MFs. Take a home loan while ensuring your EMIs remain below 40% of your monthly income (~Rs 16,000).

6. Start building an emergency fund: Of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 gradually to handle unexpected expenses without disrupting other goals.

Stay disciplined and regularly review your financial plan.

You can ask rediffGURU Nitin Narkhede your questions HERE.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.