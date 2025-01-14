'Can I Retire At 45 With 3L Per Month?'

Do you have insurance, stocks, mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Niraj: i am 30 years and want to retire at 45 with 3 lakh monthly income. my present mf corpus is 40 lakh and xirr 13 per cent. how much should be the corpus and for that how much monthly investment in mfs till 45 years of age?

Current MF corpus of Rs 40L may grow into Rs 2.19 Cr after 15 years.

You need a sum of Rs 10.5 Cr to generate post-tax monthly income of Rs 3L.

So for generating balance corpus of Rs 8.31 Cr you may start a flat monthly sip of Rs 1.55 L or begin with a monthly sip of Rs 1 L with 10 per cent step up every year for 15 years.

12 per cent modest return is assumed from a combination of pure equity mutual funds.

A 4 per cent SWP from the corpus of Rs 10.5 Cr invested in equity savings fund with low to moderate risk rating would be apt to generate desired monthly income after tax.

Rajat: HI I AM 55 WITH 10 LAKH IN FD AND 20 CR IN PROPERTY ONE DAUGHTER TO BE MARRIED MY MONTHLY EXPENSES ARE 2 LAKH NO LOAN OR EMI IF I RETIRE IN 5 YEARS HOW MUCH MONEY SHOW I HAVE TO CONTINUE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS IN NEXT 10 TO 15 YEARS?

You need a corpus of Rs 6 Cr to be able to get post-tax monthly income of Rs 2L+. (6 per cent annuity rate considered from an immediate annuity offered by a life insurance company).

You may keep aside Rs 50 L towards marriage expenses and another Rs 20-25 L as emergency fund.

Jitendra: Lost Money on Laurus Lab Stock: Will It Ever Recover My 680 Purchase?

When you are holding a portfolio of direct stocks, it is not possible that you will make profit in all of them.

As long as you are profitable at the portfolio level you should focus on reducing the losses and maximising your gains.

Coming to Laurus Labs, I am not a chartist so won't be able to predict price movement but a basic research into the stock's financials and valuation does not give any comfort.

My view is, the earlier you exit it, the lesser will be your losses.

You may cross verify with a sebi registered research analyst.

Anonymous: I recently invested in Zomato, believing the food delivery sector had solid long-term potential. But with Jefferies revising their outlook and the value dropping, I'm feeling quite uneasy. As someone new to investing, should I stay invested for now, or have I miscalculated my entry point?

Investing in direct stocks should always be backed with research, temperament, clearly defined investment horizon and targets on both sides.

If you feel you can do this on your own, well and good, else you may consult a sebi registered research analyst.

If you have invested for the long-term then you shouldn't be concerned by such short term volatility.

If short term market volatility is affecting you then you should invest only through mutual funds with annual review of performance.

Not just Zomato, market appears heading for sideways movement with volatility in the short term (1-3 years). This is my view.

Harish: I have Rs 10 lakh. I want to invest. If I get one crore rupees in mutual funds in three to five years, then please tell me in which one should I invest?

It is not possible to get 1 Cr out of Rs 10 L lump sum investment in 3-5 years.

If you invest Rs 10 L as lump sum in a combination of pure equity mutual funds then you may expect a corpus of Rs 1 Cr in 21 years considering modest return of 12 per cent.

