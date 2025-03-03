'With 1 Cr At 32, Can I Retire By 50?'

Do you have mutual fund and personal finance-related queries?

Prahlad: Hi Sir, I am retired and 63 years old. Having 50 lakh in equity, 1.5 cr MF, 25 lakh in SCSS. expected land property sale of 4.5 cr also having own house and no education or marriage expenses of children. Medical insurance of 10 lakh for me and wife.

However intended to buy a residential property of 3 cr to get relax from capital gain post selling the land. And same will be given to daughter later. Need monthly expenses of 1.25 lakh.

Since market is too volatile. Kindly suggest way forward.

To manage your finances post-retirement and handle market volatility, allocate Rs 4.5 crore from your land sale strategically. Use Rs 3 crore to purchase a residential property to save on capital gains tax and gift it to your daughter later.

Allocate the remaining Rs 1.5 crore into Rs 50 lakh in SCSS for secure returns (~Rs 16,000/month), Rs 50 lakh in RBI Floating Rate Bonds or POMIS (~Rs 30,000/month), and Rs 50 lakh in balanced mutual funds for moderate growth.

For your existing assets, keep Rs 25 lakh in SCSS and divide the Rs 1.5 crore mutual funds portfolio into 60% balanced advantage or hybrid funds for stability and 40% debt funds for steady income. Maintain 20-25% equity exposure (Rs 50 lakh) in large-cap or dividend-yield funds for growth.

Combined with Rs 20-30 lakh emergency fund, this ensures a stable monthly income of Rs 1.25 lakh while safeguarding against market risks and providing for your family's future.

Consult a certified financial advisor for personalised tax-efficient strategy.

Anonymous: I am 40 year old have 1 daughter aged 8 years current monthly expenses 60 thousand. I have 30 lakh in PF, 25 lakh in stocks, 40 lakh in fd, 50 lakh cash, 35 lakh gold, own apartment no loan, 4 crore in real-estate.

Please suggest what should I do if I want to retire in the next 2 years?

To retire in 2 years, you'll need a corpus of approximately Rs 2 crore to sustain your current monthly expenses of Rs 60,000, adjusted for inflation and assuming 30 years of retirement.

Allocate Rs 2.5 crore to fixed-income instruments like SCSS, RBI bonds, or debt mutual funds to generate a stable annual income (~Rs 10 lakh). Retain Rs 50 lakh in stocks and equity mutual funds for growth and Rs 30 lakh in balanced mutual funds for stability.

Keep Rs 20-30 lakh in liquid funds or FDs for emergencies.

For real estate, retain your primary residence and explore rental income from other properties. Consider selling one property to reinvest in diversified assets for liquidity.

Allocate Rs 50 lakh for your daughter's education through a mix of PPF and equity funds. Regularly review your portfolio to account for inflation and market changes. This plan ensures a comfortable retirement and financial security for your family.

Sir I am Rayulu 47 years old. I am invest in mutual funds: axis small cap 5000, quant small cap 5000, motilal oswal midcap 5000, nippon india growth fund 5000 and my wife account Nippon small cap 5000 and sbi contra 5000 parag parikh flex cap 5000, HDFC flex cap 5000 how to create 1 crore in tem years pls suggest?

To create Rs 1 crore in 10 years with your current mutual fund SIPs of Rs 40,000/month, you need a consistent 12% CAGR. At this rate, your corpus will grow to approximately Rs 92.7 lakh.

To bridge the gap, consider increasing your SIPs by Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000/month or adding a 10% annual top-up.

Your portfolio is well-diversified but leans heavily on small-cap funds (Axis, Quant, Nippon). Balance it by adding large-cap or index funds like UTI Nifty Index or Mirae Asset Large Cap for stability. Monitor your portfolio annually and reallocate if funds underperform consistently for 2-3 years.

Staying disciplined, increasing SIPs periodically, and maintaining a balanced portfolio will ensure you comfortably achieve your Rs 1 crore goal in 10 years.

Anonymous: Hi sir/mam, I'm 32 years old working in a private firm as Manager. I own 9 lakh in FDs, accumulated 17 lakh in Mutual funds through SIP of around 23k pm (currently XIRR at 15-16% in with 75% in equity). I also have 2.5 lakh in PPF and 1.2 lakh in NPS.

For tax savings I do yearly investments in PPF and NPS of about 1 lakh and rest I cover with ELSS (part of my SIPs). I want to retire at the age of 50, my current salary is 1.2 lakh per month in hand, and receive few incentives of 1.5 lakh a yr.

I live in Mumbai with my wife and plan to buy a house of 60 lakh (out of which 20 L. I'm borrowing from family and rest of it will be loan with about 35k EMI).

I also have a flat in NCR worth 80 L (purchased at 35 lakh), for which I have an EMI of 11k per month which is covered by rent I receive from there. I don't have kids yet, but I plan to have two of them.

What should be my plan of investing that I can retire by max between 50 and 55 yrs of age with an upper middle class lifestyle in either Mumbai or NCR? How much should my corpus be?

My current expenses are around 60k including rent in Mumbai, and my parents are independent. I have both health and life insurance of 1 cr+ cover.

To retire comfortably at 50-55 with an upper-middle-class lifestyle, you'll need a retirement corpus of Rs 5 crore. Currently, your mutual funds, PPF, and NPS are projected to grow to ~Rs 1.82 crore by 50. To bridge the gap of Rs 2.18 crore, increase your SIPs by Rs 30,000/month in equity funds, which can grow to ~Rs 2.25 crore at 12% CAGR in 18 years.

Prioritise repaying the Rs 20 lakh family loan after buying the Mumbai house, ensuring the Rs 35,000 EMI doesn't hinder your additional investments. Post-retirement, rely on rental income from your NCR property and a 4% systematic withdrawal strategy from your corpus to cover inflation-adjusted expenses.

Maintain Rs 5-6 lakh in an emergency fund and continue tax-saving investments like ELSS, PPF, and NPS. Regularly review and rebalance your portfolio to stay aligned with your goals. With disciplined savings and investments, you're on track for a secure retirement.

Indranil: I am 50 years old and my wife is 48 years old.

I have a house. I have 2 daughters aged 13 and 10. I will have to provide for their education. I have 2 investment properties worth 1 cr each. I have savings of 17 cr in mutual funds, FDs and savings. I will have a pension of 2.4 lakh per month from age 62. If I want to retire now 1) can I retire comfortably?)

How should I plan to invest the Rs 17 cr that I have saved?

You can retire comfortably now with your Rs 17 crore corpus and assets. Set aside Rs 50-60 lakh in liquid funds for emergencies and allocate Rs 2 crore for your daughters' education (Rs 1 crore in debt funds for immediate needs and Rs 1 crore in balanced funds for long-term growth).

Invest Rs 14.5 crore for retirement, with 50-60% in equity funds (e.g., index and dividend yield funds) for growth and 30-40% in debt instruments (e.g., SCSS, RBI Bonds) for stability.

Use rental income or systematic withdrawal plans (SWP) to generate Rs 2-3 lakh monthly. Your Rs 2.4 lakh pension from age 62 will further enhance income. Review investments periodically to adjust for inflation and changing goals.

