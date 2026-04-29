Summer Heat Getting To You? Try These Cooling Asanas

Pushpa R, yoga expert and founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, recommends three asanas that can help you feel cooler this summer.

Summer can be exhausting.

The body feels heated, the mind becomes restless and even small tasks seem difficult. But what if you could create a sense of coolness from within?

Yoga is not just about stretching the body -- it is about balancing your internal energy.

Certain asanas help release excess heat, improve circulation and calm the system.

Here are three beautiful asanas that can help you feel lighter and cooler this summer.

1. Sleeping Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

IMAGE: Sleeping/Resting Kapotasana or Pigeon Pose variation. All photographs: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

Have you ever noticed how tension builds in your hips and chest?

This deep opening pose releases stored heat and emotional stress.

How to do it

Start with a tabletop position on your fours -- wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Bring your right leg forward and bend it behind your right wrist.

Extend your left leg straight back.

Keep your hips square (in level) and gently lower your body forward.

Rest your hands or forehead on the mat.

Breathe slowly for 5 to 8 breaths, then switch sides.

Benefits

Releases deep tension from the hips.

Opens the chest and improves breathing.

Helps release emotional heat and stress.

Creates a sense of calm and grounding.

When your hips relax, the whole body feels lighter.

2. Utthita Parsvakonasana (Extended Side Angle Pose)

IMAGE: Utthita Parsvakonasana or Extended Side Angle Pose.

This is a powerful standing pose that improves circulation and removes sluggishness from the body.

How to do it

Stand with your legs wide apart.

Turn your right foot out and bend your right knee.

Bring your right elbow to your thigh and your hand to the floor.

Extend your left arm over your head.

Keep your chest open and gaze upwards or forwards.

Hold the pose for 5 to 8 breaths, then change sides.

Benefits

Improves blood flow and energy circulation.

Reduces fatigue and heaviness.

Opens the side body and lungs.

Builds strength while keeping the body active.

Every movement is a way to refresh your energy.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

IMAGE: Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose.

This gentle backward opening pose helps expand the chest and reduce internal heat caused by stress.

How to do it

Lie on your stomach with legs extended.

Place your palms beside your chest.

Inhale and slowly lift your chest up.

Keep your elbows slightly bent and shoulders relaxed.

Look forward and breathe calmly for 5 to 8 breaths.

Release gently.

Benefits

Opens the chest and improves breathing.

Stimulates abdominal organs gently.

Reduces fatigue and mental stress.

Creates a refreshing, energising effect.

When your breath deepens, doesn’t your body naturally begin to cool down?

A gentle summer reminder

Try and practise these asanas early morning or in the evening when the body is naturally cooler.

Avoid overexertion.

Focus on slow breathing and awareness.

You can also add a few minutes of cooling pranayama or simple meditation after your practice.

Meanwhile, spare a few minutes every day to ask yourself:

Are you staying hydrated?

Are you giving your body enough rest?

Are you listening to its signals?

Cooling is not only physical; it is mental and emotional too. When you slow down, breathe deeply and move with awareness, your body begins to find balance.

Start with just a few minutes daily. Stay consistent. And you will feel the calmness spread within you.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.



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