Study abroad: The best countries to pursue PhD

It is advised to plan as per the actual cost, available scholarships and other financial aid options before applying for the programme, says rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani.

You can post your study-abroad questions to rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Imperial College London

Is your son/daughter planning to study abroad?

What are some of the best colleges and universities outside India to pursue a master's degree or a PhD?

What would be the approximate cost of a post graduate course?

rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani is the founding director of the overseas education consultancy firm, Edwise International.

He has 31 years of experience in counselling students who have opted to study internationally, including in countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.

You can post your study-abroad questions to rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani HERE.

Subrata: My son is completing an Integrated 5 years MSC in statistics from Central University Pondicherry by June 2024.

He is also working as an intern at Pfizer Limited India up to July 24.

He wishes to do a job and or PHD from a reputed university/institute of European countries or USA on a fully funded scholarship.

Your expert advice is solicited, please?

Hi Subrata. Thank you for reaching out to us on behalf of your son.

It is commendable that your son is approaching the completion of his integrated 5-year MSc in statistics from Central University, Pondicherry and his internship at Pfizer Limited, India.

It is also good to know that you are taking the decision to pursue a PhD overseas.

Pursuing a PhD is a viable option in countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany, to name a few.





Chandrakant: Hi, my elder son is in 11th grade now and we wish him to complete his graduation probably in engineering in India and wishes to complete his master's in the US or abroad from a good university.

Can you please let us know the corpus I should have for him to complete his post graduation abroad.

Hello Chandrakant. It is understandable that you are concerned about your son's future early on.

Planning your son's higher education involves careful planning.

Studying master's in the USA is indeed a good decision. However, the cost of studying would vary from country to country.

The approximate cost of pursuing a master's in the US would be $15,000 to $50,000 (Rs 12.3 lakh to Rs 41 lakh).

You may consider choosing scholarships and loans.

It is advised to plan as per the actual cost, available scholarships and other financial aid options before applying for the programme.

Marina: My son has completed BCom with ACCA in 2021.

He wants to pursue his master's in the UK.

He is working as an audit associate.

Which are the best universities and scholarships to consider?

Hello Marina. To begin with, thank you for contacting us.

I am happy to hear that your son has completed his bachelor of commerce with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and now aspires to pursue his master's in the UK.

To answer your question first, I would like to tell you that given your son’s experience in auditing, pursuing a master's in the UK after earning a BCom with ACCA is an excellent choice.

Concerning your query regarding the best university, I would like to let you know that there are several leading universities in the UK that are renowned for the accounting and finance programmes they offer viz University of Oxford, Imperial College London, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Warwick and University of Cambridge.

Your son can apply to any of these universities.

Next, concerning your query pertaining to scholarships, you would be glad to know that a number of universities in the UK offer scholarships to overseas students and your son might qualify for a few of them. They are Commonwealth scholarships, Chevening scholarships, scholarships offered by individual universities as well as external scholarships.

I would recommend that your son thoroughly examine the admission prerequisites for each university as well as look into the programme syllabus and possibilities for scholarships. Not just that, he should begin the application process in advance and seek counsel from academic counsellors or experts in the field for guidance on selecting the best programme and crafting a compelling application.

You can post your study-abroad questions to rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.