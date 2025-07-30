HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Expensive Is An Australian Student Visa?

July 30, 2025 12:30 IST

Australia increased its student visa application fee from 1,600 to 2,000 Australian dollars.
This is now the highest such visa fee in the world.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The recent increase in student visa application fees by Australia and the United States, coupled with the latter's restrictive visa issuance policies, may make it harder than before for Indian students to choose their dream destinations to study abroad.

 

Indians' share in the total F-1 (student) visas issued by the US has nearly halved from 29.35 per cent in 2022-2023 (FY23) to 15.65 per cent in the first eight months of FY25, marking a near 38 per cent year-on-year decline.

Australia increased its student visa application fee from 1,600 to 2,000 Australian dollars with effect from July 1, 2025. This is now the highest such visa fee in the world.

The US has also introduced a Visa Integrity Fee of $250 via the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' Act, which will be applicable at the time of visa approval and adjusted for inflation annually.

It would be reimbursed after the visa expires if the holder complies with all the conditions.

New Zealand and the United Kingdom are two other major countries with student visa fees exceeding $600.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

