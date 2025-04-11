F-1 Visa Changes: What Indian Students Should Do

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

The US Department of State has recently implemented a string of changes (external link) leading to increased visa scrutiny and heightened monitoring of international student activity both on and off campus.

The US government is also revoking F-1 student visas of some international students, including those from India, without warning.

Students who were legally studying in the US are suddenly being asked to leave the country even if they didn't break any major laws.

Minor infractions like getting a traffic ticket, not following university attendance rules or forgetting to update your residential or email address can now lead to visa problems for international students.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, even top schools like Columbia University and Harvard University weren't informed that their students' visas were being revoked.

These unexpected cancellations and increased government scrutiny have created an atmosphere of fear, anxiety and confusion among students and parents.

Pananjay Tiwari, founder and director of Impel Overseas Education, tells Divya Nair/Rediff how the new changes can impact Indian students who are applying to US universities and Indian students who are already studying in the US.

How will the new F1 visa changes affect Indian students who are already studying in the US?

The latest changes in the F1 visa rules could affect Indian students already in the United States, especially when it comes to visa renewals. It can also affect MBBS/Stem students who are doing their optional practical training (OPT); currently, F-1 students who are doing OPT can work temporarily in the US.

At present, if an F-1 student stays outside the United States for more than five months without maintaining their student status, their visa becomes invalid (external link) and they will need to apply for a new visa to re-enter the US.

Since the five-month rule could result in status termination, students should guarantee that their SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record is updated at all times.

Students are also advised to keep their enrolment active and not take lengthy breaks between terms.

In addition, they should check current immigration laws and follow them. They should not overstay after their visa expires so that they can avoid difficulties with their next visa renewal or change in visa status.

What happens to Indian students who are planning to apply to US universities?

The adjustments to the F1 visa programme for Indian students looking to study in the US could result in more rigorous visa acceptance standards and more thorough visa interviews.

The acceptance rates for Indian students have dropped a little in past years so it is vital to thoroughly get ready for the interview by providing truthful, convincing proof of academic intent and financial support.

Applicants should show they are tied to their home nation and be careful not to make any incorrect representations, as these might result in denial.

In your opinion, what can students do in order to ensure their visa application is not rejected?

What students must do

Provide accurate records: Your documents -- academic transcripts, financial records, visa request forms, etc -- need to be current and exact.





Have close bonds with India: Be ready to provide evidence of your desire to come back to India after your education through family ties, real estate ownership or a job offer.





Be truthful in interviews: Visa denial can result due to inequalities in your statements. Always be honest and spell out your intentions.

What students must avoid

Incomplete papers should not be submitted. Lack information or discrepancies could result in automatic denial.

Make sure that the status of your visa is valid (legal). Do not overstay on an expired visa. If you overstay your visa or break/violate the rules, it could create a problem with any future visa application.

Do not list fake financial help since forged financial papers or overstated funding could result in a permanent ban.

2024 saw a 12.9 per cent decline in the number of Indian student enrolments in the United States -- from 234,473 in 2023 to 204,058 in 2024.

The reasons include uncertainties around the new US immigration policies and unfavourable currency exchange rates.

As of April 2025, the US Department of State has cancelled over 300 student and visitor visas for reasons ranging from participation in campus protests to minor issues like traffic violations.

In the wake of these new circumstances, getting a US student visa may become more competitive and unpredictable than it was earlier.

Students who are planning to apply to US universities will need to be more informed, prepared and cautious in order to maintain their visa status and avoid being deported.