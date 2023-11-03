News
Step Inside MasterChef Battleground

By RAJESH KARKERA
Last updated on: November 03, 2023 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Brown walls, yellow lights and the signature clock that ticks away the seconds in each day's contest reaffirm the fact that this is the MasterChef India kitchen.
Talent is not enough the only requirement here; you also have to be able to perform under pressure.
Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The great culinary battle has entered its eighth season in India.

With Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Pooja Dhingra as judges, MasterChef India is ready to find the next amateur cook who will wow the nation.

We take you on the sets where 12 contestants will create gastronomic wonders in the hope of winning the coveted title of MasterChef India.

IMAGE: Before the contestants walk into the kitchen, the media gets a quick tour.

 

IMAGE: The 'hot seat', where the judges will taste the dishes and choose the one that seduces their palate.

 

IMAGE: This picture, which shows every possible kitchen apparatus one could ever need, is the stuff of dreams for any cooking enthusiast.

 

IMAGE: The all-important Pantry!

 

IMAGE: Between tastings and takes, this is how the judges chill.

 

IMAGE: Clearly, Ranveer has got many skills in his quiver.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer captures his co-judges, Pooja and Vikas, as well.

 

IMAGE: Vikas bonds with the Macaroon Queen; is he trying to get her recipe for this melt-in-your-mouth treat?

 

IMAGE: Now you know who brings those gorgeous looking dishes to the screen. We wonder if those delicious smells in the kitchen distract the camera dadas and make his mouth water.

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
