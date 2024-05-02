News
'Shouldn't Have Refused Single'

'Shouldn't Have Refused Single'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 02, 2024 19:12 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brief but entertaining knock of 11 runs (including a four and a six) against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 had fans on their feet. However, his decision-making at the crease sparked debate.

Dhoni arrived at the crease with the match in the balance and Mitchell, a well-known power hitter, at the other end. Surprisingly, Dhoni refused a seemingly easy single after hitting the ball, leaving many, including former cricketer Irfan Pathan, perplexed.

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

Mitchell, assuming a single was on, ran all the way to the striker's end before returning. Effectively, Mitchell completed a double while Dhoni remained rooted.

This decision raised questions, considering Mitchell's batting prowess.

Pathan, commenting on Star Sports, expressed his disappointment, 'You will definitely talk about the six since M S Dhoni has a huge fan following. People love him a lot. However, the sort of knock he played, more was expected from him.'

MS Dhoni

'He shouldn't have done that (refusing a single). This is a team game,' Pathan emphasised. 'Don't do that in a team game. The other guy is also an international player. If he had been a bowler, I would have understood it for sure.'

'You have done that with (Ravindra) Jadeja and with Mitchell as well. You don't need to do that. He (Dhoni) could have avoided it.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
