'Shouldn't Have Refused Single'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brief but entertaining knock of 11 runs (including a four and a six) against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 had fans on their feet. However, his decision-making at the crease sparked debate.

Dhoni arrived at the crease with the match in the balance and Mitchell, a well-known power hitter, at the other end. Surprisingly, Dhoni refused a seemingly easy single after hitting the ball, leaving many, including former cricketer Irfan Pathan, perplexed.

Mitchell, assuming a single was on, ran all the way to the striker's end before returning. Effectively, Mitchell completed a double while Dhoni remained rooted.

This decision raised questions, considering Mitchell's batting prowess.

Pathan, commenting on Star Sports, expressed his disappointment, 'You will definitely talk about the six since M S Dhoni has a huge fan following. People love him a lot. However, the sort of knock he played, more was expected from him.'

'He shouldn't have done that (refusing a single). This is a team game,' Pathan emphasised. 'Don't do that in a team game. The other guy is also an international player. If he had been a bowler, I would have understood it for sure.'

'You have done that with (Ravindra) Jadeja and with Mitchell as well. You don't need to do that. He (Dhoni) could have avoided it.'