The special girl in Pujara's life

Last updated on: January 08, 2019 09:47 IST

Do you know who rules Cheteshwar Pujara's heart?

India made history in Australia and Cheteshwar Pujara won the man-of-the-series title for scoring 521 runs.

The soft-spoken batsman did India proud by performing well and not giving away his wicket cheaply against the toughest bowling attacks.

The unassuming hero, he won us over with his classic style of batting. But do you know who rules Pujara's heart? Scroll down to take a look!

Meet Aditi Pujara, his little bundle of joy. Photographs: Courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

This face is what he longs to get home to after a series. 'Here's a little elf in my house! Can't wait to get back home to this one!'

According to him, 'What children teach us everyday is to be pure and real, and remind us that love is always the answer!'

'Pure happiness :)' he captions this pic.

There another special woman in his life too! His wife Puja Pabari.

'Here's to the happiest face in the family, a person who is ever-smiling and making others laugh, a company I would always like in my happy and sad moments,' he writes.

'She (Puja) is someone who is more than my better half, a true friend and companion, a mother any child would be blessed to have, a daughter-in-law who discusses more cricket with my father than me, a daughter my in-laws are always missing (since she enjoys traveling with me) and finally a woman who I admire greatly and whose qualities can't be described in a birthday caption.'