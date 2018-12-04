Aww! Priyanka and Suresh Raina's picture-perfect romance

December 04, 2018 15:07 IST

Suresh and Priyanka Chaudhary Raina have been married for three years and they continue to inspire major couple goals.

Photographs: Courtesy Priyanka Chaudhary Raina/Instagram

She likes music. He sings well.

She loves to travel. He plans well.

She stays miles away from the kitchen. He can cook.

Suresh and Priyanka Chaudhary Raina's relationship seems like a match made in heaven.

While they have managed to keep their relationship out of the limelight, we managed to find these super sweet photos of them on Instagram.

Presenting 7 times Suresh and Priyanka gave us serious couple goals.

Meet the travel buddies and friends for life. Their chemistry is palpable and they're pretty much the definition of #relationshipgoals.

He is her 'pillar'. She writes: 'They hold me up and keep me on my toes all the time.'

Suresh Raina turned 32 on 27 November and Priyanka had a very special message for him. 'Though we are two very different people, but we are so made for each other...,' she wrote on Instagram. 'I love the music and you can sing so well... I love travelling and you can plan so well... I love to stay miles away from the kitchen and thank goodness you can cook so well ... what else could I ask for? Wish you an amazing birthday my love @sureshraina3 Thanks for always being my support system and loving me unconditionally! HappyBirthday #happybirthdaymylove.'

This is an adorable pic from the time Raina cycled in the rain to a bakery to get Priyanka a delicious pie on her birthday.



'Life is complete with you in my life,' writes Priyanka.

Raina riding away with his bride, who he feels is a 'wonderful mom, loving wife and fantastic human being'. He writes, 'More than a wife, in you I have found a friend for life.'



These two smitten lovebirds are goofy and fun in each other's company.