10YearChallenge: 'Stop expecting. Love yourself'

January 22, 2019 13:02 IST

Thank you dear readers for taking the #10YearChallenge

Here are some more responses we received.

Mona Gupta, 33 from Kanpur told us how her life changed in the last ten years.

I moved from Bengaluru and got settled in my home town Kanpur.

I have maintained the same weight (40 kg) since 2009.

I got married in 2016 and my son was born in 2017 but my weight remains the same.

My life has changed from a free bird to a caged one.

The best lesson I have learned after marriage is to love yourself because if you don't, nobody else will.

Also stop expecting. The more you expect, the more you get hurt.

Life's biggest gift in these 10 years is my son Hayaan, who lights up my world and brings me so much joy and love.

I also miss my parents and siblings a lot.

Sambit Kumar Hota from Orissa said he's moved to Qatar and has focussed on improving his health:

I focused on my personal growth in last 10 years.

Part of that growth was to stay fit.

I started going to a gym and positively gained a weight of 12 kg.

I built the body I wanted to. I call it the Chinese body.

You too can participate in the #10YearChallenge!

Send us a picture of you from 10 years ago along with a recent picture and tell us what has changed for you.

Have you achieved a goal you set for yourself?

Have you lost weight?

Did you find your dream job?

Did you turn entrepreneur and start your own company?

Maybe you found love, got married or simply ended a bad relationship.

Or you just discovered a new skill or passion and quit everything to start a new journey.

Tell us what are some of the best lessons you've learned and how it has changed you as a person.

Share your interesting experiences and learnings with us!

Simply e-mail us on getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: #10YearChallenge) along with your NAME, AGE and LOCATION, if possible. We'll feature the best responses on Rediff.com.