10YearChallenge: Don't stop until you are proud!

January 19, 2019 08:20 IST

Thank you readers for taking the #10YearChallenge. We've been inundated with your responses.

Part 1: #10YearChallenge: 'Life is short. Enjoy it,' say readers

Here's the latest set of stories we received from you.

Mithun Joseph from Kerala told us how he met with an accident but never gave up on his health:

In the last 10 years I have faced many challenges.

There were many ups and downs.

I met with a major accident and realised that there won't be a lot of people beside you when you are in a tough situation.

I'm a fitness addict so I didn't give up.

My policy is -- don't stop until you are proud.

Rukmini Gaggar from Navi Mumbai also talked about how her life has changed positively:

Looking back, there are lots of changes. I think I am looking good after 10 years.

Rahul Gupta, 26 from Panipat is proud of what he's achieved in his career:

I have completed my CA (Chartered Accountancy). I work in an MNC in Gurgaon.

I learned that whatever you dream you can achieve it easily in life. Just have faith in yourself and your God.

God is so kind. He puts you in difficulty so he can embrace you.

Be humble and kind always.

You too can participate in the #10YearChallenge!

Send us a picture of you from 10 years ago along with a recent picture and tell us what has changed for you.

Have you achieved a goal you set for yourself?

Have you lost weight?

Did you find your dream job?

Did you turn entrepreneur and start your own company?

Maybe you found love, got married or simply ended a bad relationship.

Or you just discovered a new skill or passion and quit everything to start a new journey.

Tell us what are some of the best lessons you've learned and how it has changed you as a person.

Share your interesting experiences and learnings with us!

Simply e-mail us on getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: #10YearChallenge) along with your NAME, AGE and LOCATION, if possible. We'll feature the best responses on Rediff.com.