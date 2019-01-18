10YearChallenge: 'Life is short. Enjoy it,' say readers

January 18, 2019 08:00 IST

We'd asked you, dear readers to take the #10YearChallenge.

Thank you for your responses! Please keep them coming.

These are some of the best ones we've received so far.

Naveed Khan, 38 sent us these photographs and talked about the lessons he's learned in the last 10 years.

Focus on your goals. Do whatever you want to do in your life.

Life is short. You should enjoy it. Don't make things serious that don't have to be. Create more fun in your life. Don't worry about what other people think of your fun. Just enjoy it

The people in our lives matter the most.

Don’t afraid of failure. We try so hard to avoid failure, but failure is the real evidence that we've had the courage to try.

Khan Imran Ahmed, 41 also shared his pictures and story with us:

During these 10 years I worked in Oman, UAE. I visited Saudi Arabia and took a holy trip to Mecca and Medina.

I recently joined Reliance industries limited, one of the largest company in India and I am doing quite good.

I wish everyone to keep trying hard in all their endeavours and pursue a bright future.

Mrinnoy Sur from Guwahati wrote about the changes in his life and how he prioritised his health:

I get inspired watching and reading about fitness stories of celebrities.

I do yoga every morning.

In these years, I also got married and have a four-year-old son.

You too can participate in the #10YearChallenge!

