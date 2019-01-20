Pics: How these celebs looked 10 years ago

January 20, 2019 10:00 IST

While some celebs are nailing the #10yearchallenge with their pics, there are others like Mariah Carey who are winning it with their wit!

Some things never change! ' I guess 10 years later I still pose the same way!' Sara Sampaio captioned this image. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram

According to Elsa Hosk, 'she wish she knew then what she knows now .' Photograph: Courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

'Challenge accepted,' JLo captioned this pic. Photograph: Courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

' I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge,' joked Mariah Carey . Photograph: Courtesy Mariah Carey/Instagram

Black still seems to be Eva Longoria's favourite fashion choice. Photograph: Courtesy Eva Longoria/Instagram

Classic beauty! Brook Sheilds joins in the fun. Photograph: Courtesy Brook Sheilds/Instagram