Pics: How these celebs looked 10 years ago

January 20, 2019 10:00 IST

While some celebs are nailing the #10yearchallenge with their pics, there are others like Mariah Carey who are winning it with their wit!

Some things never change! 'I guess 10 years later I still pose the same way!' Sara Sampaio captioned this image. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Sampaio/Instagram

According to Elsa Hosk, 'she wish she knew then what she knows now.' Photograph: Courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram

'Challenge accepted,' JLo captioned this pic. Photograph: Courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

'I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge,' joked Mariah CareyPhotograph: Courtesy Mariah Carey/Instagram

Black still seems to be Eva Longoria's favourite fashion choice. Photograph: Courtesy Eva Longoria/Instagram

Classic beauty! Brook Sheilds joins in the fun. Photograph: Courtesy Brook Sheilds/Instagram

Old habits die hard! Winnie Harlow enjoying her coconut water. Photograph: Courtesy Winnie Harlow/Instagram

Tags: Instagram, Mariah Carey, Winnie Harlow, Elsa Hosk, Brook Sheilds
 

