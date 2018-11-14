What's common between Virushka's and DeepVeer's wedding?

November 14, 2018 08:00 IST

With so many coincidences, we may be forced to believe that Virushka has definitely inspired Deepika and Ranveer.

IMAGE: Are Deepika-Ranveer taking lessons from Virat-Anushka's wedding last year? Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

If 2017 was about Virushka's wedding, DeepVeer have pretty much been the focus of 2018.

While Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kept their wedding a secret, Deepika and Ranveer announced the news on their social media.

As the duo is set to have a fairy tale wedding, we also realised how both the celeb couples have a lot in common.

Take a look!

Love marriage

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon ki Rasleela.



Virat met Anushka when they were cast in an advertising campaign in 2013.

They soon dated and fell in love but never really talked about it. They made their relationship public after their marriage.

Deepika and Ranveer also met in the year 2013 on the sets of Goliyon ki Rasleela and despite trying their best to dodge their relationship status, their PDA said it all.

It is amazing how both the couples fell in love at work and had a perfect wedding.

Destination Italy

Kind courtesy Jeroen Komen/Wikimedia Commons View of the Villa del Balbianello where Deepika and Ranveer will marry . Photograph:

If Virat and Anushka chose to get married in scenic Tuscany last year, Deepika and Ranveer chose the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

The European nation, interestingly has been host to many celebrity weddings including that of George and Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to name just a few.

Indian reception

Post their fancy destination wedding, Virushka treated their friends and family with a grand reception and celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai.

DeepVeer will also have two receptions -- in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

And the coincidences don't just end there.

The photographer

Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer is in Italy to cover the wedding. Photograph: The Wedding Filmer/Instagram

Remember The Wedding Filmer from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani?

Yes, the same Bollywood movie that made destination weddings look so cool for Indian junta.

Maybe they really are one of the best wedding photographers.

There is no other reason why the team was picked to shoot both the mega weddings.

Gabriel Georgiou

Gabriel Georgiou who is in Italy for DeepVeer's wedding takes a short nap before the rituals begin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriel Georgiou/Instagram

The only common link in Anushka and Deepika's dream bridal team is international hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou.

The celebrity artist has previously styled Deepika's looks in Bajirao Mastani and xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Gabriel had also attended the Nandi pooja held at Deepika's residence earlier.

And...Surprise!

Deepika Padukone in a Sabyasachi sari from his bridal collection. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli we all know looked like the perfect bride and groom in Sabyasachi ensemble.

Anushka also wore a red saree from the designer's collection for her Delhi reception.

While there is no official confirmation yet, we are guessing that Sabyasachi Mukherjee is designing at least one of the wedding outfits for DeepVeer on their big day.