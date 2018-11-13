DeepVeerKiShaadi: Is this Deepika-Ranveer's dream bridal team?

Last updated on: November 13, 2018 12:18 IST

Can't get over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's effortless style? The credit goes to this bunch of talented people.

Team Deepika

(from left to right) Hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, stylist Shaleena Nathani and make up artist Sandhya Shekar. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Remember all of Deepika's gorgeous MET Gala looks?

It's time you met the women who were responsible for making it possible: Shaleena Nathani and Sandhya Shekar.

Shaleena, who bagged the Elle Stylist of the Year Award, has been tirelessly putting together the actor's red carpet looks.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani with Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Deepika has been scoring high in the sartorial department thanks to Shaleena.

Read more about her here! Meet the stylist who makes Deepika Padukone look amazing

While people may argue that the actress looks better in traditional than western outfits, one think we will all agree on is that Deepika's make up has been flawless through the years.

The credit goes to make up artist Sandhya Shekar.

Another member of her 'dream team' is hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou -- he was also responsible for Anushka Sharma's wedding looks.

Having styled some of B-Town's A-list celebs, looks like he will be weaving some magic for Deepika's big day.

While stylist Amit Thakur shared pics of his air ticket on Instagram, stylist Karishma Prakash is already in Milan.

Team Ranveer

Nitasha Gaurav, right, has been styling the actor for the last six years. Photograph: Courtesy Nitasha Gaurav/Instagram

The ladies from the 'ladkey ke side' are super excited about the wedding and have been posting their pics on Instagram.

Nitasha Gaurav loves styling the actor and she surely has something exciting up her sleeves for his wedding look.

In an interview with Quint, she had said: 'There is a seminal moment when he gets dressed. It's just before he steps out, when I make him wear his coat. That's our clincher moment.

'It's when he looks into the mirror and we both go like, 'Oh, Yahh!''

Their association dates back to 2010, when she shot with Ranveer for a Filmfare shoot post his debut film Band Baaja Baarat.

'I remember those pictures were very regular, run-of-the-mill pictures. He was shot as a boy next door. It was a very candid shoot, not at all fancy! But the pictures were very well received and then he called me to do another shoot with him and then one thing led to another and here we are,' she added in the interview.

Scroll down to see the fun pics she has been posting on her way to Italy.