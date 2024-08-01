How New Visa Rules Will Affect Students

As the number of students seeking higher education abroad continues to rise, several countries are implementing new rules.

Gaurav Batra, CEO and founder, Infinite Group, highlights how these changes will impact Indians who are planning to study abroad.

Kindly note the image has been used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels.com

International education is constantly evolving and, with it, the immigration policies of popular study destinations.

As the number of students seeking higher education abroad continues to rise, several countries are implementing new rules to address the challenges ranging from housing shortages to labour market needs.

For students who are aspiring to study abroad, staying informed about these changing regulations is critical.

Let's explore the recent updates in immigration rules across countries where Indians prefer to study and their potential impact.

Australia

Australia, a top study abroad destination for Indian students, has recently announced significant changes to its immigration policy.

The country has raised the bar for English proficiency, increasing the required scores for tests like IELTS (International English Language Testing System), TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) and Duolingo.

For a Temporary Graduate visa, the IELTS score requirement has risen from 6.0 to 6.5 while, for student visas, it's now 6.0 instead of 5.5.

In addition to language requirements, Australia has introduced a new Genuine Student test that replaces the existing Genuine Temporary Entrant requirement. This change acknowledges that, post their education, temporary migration pathways are available for eligible students.

It has also increased the financial requirements for international students, who now need to show evidence of higher savings to be eligible for a student visa.

These changes may make it more challenging for some students to qualify for Australian visas. However, they also ensure that incoming students are better prepared for academic success and potential post-study opportunities in the country.

Students planning to study in Australia should be prepared to demonstrate higher English proficiency, financial stability and their genuine interest in studying in Australia.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, another popular destination for international students, has implemented several changes aimed at reducing overall immigration numbers.

One of the most significant changes is the restriction on family visas. Overseas students can no longer bring in their dependents unless they're pursuing postgraduate research degrees.

This change could significantly impact those students with dependents who were planning to relocate with their family.

Additionally, the UK has limited work route options for international students. They can no longer switch from student visas to work routes until they complete their studies.

The government has also increased visa fees, with the student visa application fee now approximately costing Rs 51,787.

Also, in a move that has caused some concern among international students, the UK government has ordered a review of the two-year post-study work visa.

However, there's some positive news as well.

A recent review by the Migration Advisory Committee in May 2024 recommended maintaining the Graduate route, which allows most students to work in the UK for two years after graduation (three years for PhD students).

These changes might deter some students, especially those with families or those hoping to work during their studies. However, the continuation of the Graduate route preserves an important pathway for post-study opportunities, maintaining the UK's appeal as a study destination.

The United States

The United States has recently implemented new rules aimed at preventing visa application fraud.

Under these new guidelines, all students applying for F, M, and J student visas are required to use their own passport information when creating a profile and scheduling their visa appointment.

This measure is designed to enhance the integrity of the visa application process and prevent misuse of the system.

Students who create profiles or book appointments using incorrect passport numbers will face consequences. Their appointments will be cancelled and they risk losing their visa application fee.

While this stricter approach may cause some initial confusion and potentially lengthen the application process, it's ultimately aimed at protecting legitimate applicants and maintaining the credibility of the US student visa programme.

In a potentially game-changing development, former US President Donald Trump has proposed a policy that could dramatically alter the landscape for international students in the United States.

The proposal suggests automatically granting green cards to foreign students who graduate from US colleges. If implemented, this policy could significantly increase the appeal of studying in the US for international students.

For prospective international students, it could be a gamechanger.

The possibility of seamlessly transitioning from student to permanent resident could make the US an even more attractive destination for higher education. It would offer students not just a world-class education but also long-term career opportunities within the United States.

France

In contrast to some of the tightening measures seen elsewhere, France is making itself more attractive to international students.

The French government has extended the post-study work visa duration from two to five years for international students who are completing their master's degree. This significant extension gives them more time to gain valuable work experience in France after completing their studies.

Furthermore, France has announced that students who have spent even a semester studying in the country for their master's or higher degrees can now avail a five-year short-stay Schengen visa.

This not only enhances France's appeal for degree-seeking students but also for those considering shorter study periods or exchanges.

These changes significantly boost France's attractiveness as a study destination, offering extended opportunities to gain work experience and explore Europe after graduation.

For students interested in fields such as fashion, culinary arts, management and business, for which France is renowned, these new policies provide an additional incentive.

Ireland and New Zealand

Ireland, an increasingly popular education destination with Indian students, has extended its post-study work visa durations.

Bachelor's and master's graduates can now stay for two years, while PhD holders can remain for three years.

This extension makes Ireland more competitive, allowing students more time to gain valuable work experience and potentially transition to long-term employment.

On the other hand, New Zealand has introduced a change that, while seemingly small, can have a significant impact on students' ability to meet visa requirements.

The country now accepts the IELTS One Skill Retake option, allowing test-takers to retake any one of the four skills if they didn't achieve their desired score on the first attempt.

This flexibility in English testing may reduce stress as far as the applicants are concerned and provide a fairer assessment of their language skills.

These policy changes across various countries reflect the dynamic nature of international education and immigration.

While some changes may present challenges, such as higher language proficiency requirements or increased financial commitments, others offer exciting new opportunities for international students, like extended post-study work visas or potential pathways to permanent residency.

As always, prospective students should carefully research their chosen destination's current policies and stay informed about any updates. It's crucial to consider how these changes might affect not only their initial study period but also post-graduation plans and long-term career goals.