'Can I Marry My First Cousin?'

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur explains the pros and cons of entering into a relationship with your first cousin.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In many cultures around the world, it is normal to fall in love and get married to your first cousin.

Medical science, however, warns about the risk of genetic disorders in children born from such unions.

What should you do if you fall in love with your cousin and your parents disagree to your relationship?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist based out of Amritsar, explains the pros and cons of entering into a relationship with your first cousin.

Anonymous: I am in love with my cousin who is three years younger. She is my aunt's daughter.

When we are together, we feel really happy. She is also my best friend.

We are both well settled and want to get married but our parents are against our match.

According to them, we are related by blood and it can cause complications later on.

Is this even true?

I have seen so many friends who are happily married to their first cousins and there is no problem.

How do I convince my orthodox parents?

Your parents' notion is not entirely wrong as the chances of getting genetic diseases increase when you are in a marital relationship with your cousin.

On the flip side, this culture (of marrying your first cousin) used to be popular all over the world. So, logically, marrying your cousin would not entirely be wrong.

To convince your parents, you can request and explain to them that you both are happy with each other and want to live a happy life.

I am sure that both parents will agree to the proposal soon. All the best.

