Nadiya Sarguroh's Tandoori Chicken Recipe

Nadiya Sarguroh's Tandoori Chicken Recipe

By NADIYA SARGUROH
April 09, 2022 09:49 IST
A simple Ramzan recipe from Nadiya Sarguroh's kitchen.

A classic recipe for Tandoori Chicken -- crispy, smoky, it's a treat for the tastebuds.

Photograph: Nadiya Sarguroh

Tandoori Chicken

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 kg chicken drumsticks
  • 200-400 gm yoghurt, whisked
  • 2-3 tbsp lemon juice
  • 4 tbsp oil
  • Salt, to taste
  • Oil, for shallow frying

For the spice marinade

  • 2-4 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 3 tbsp Kashmiri chilly powder
  • 3 tbsp chicken tandoori masala
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Method

  • Slit the chicken drumsticks and place them in a large bowl.
    Add the spice marinade, lemon juice, yoghurt, oil.
    Completely coat the chicken drumsticks with the marinade.
    Cover the bowl with a cling wrap and leave to marinate overnight.
  • Heat sufficient oil for shallow frying in a heavy-bottomed frying pan.
    Turn up the heat and fry the marinated chicken drumsticks, turning occasionally using tongs, till evenly fried and brown and crispy.
    Add the smoky flavour as per the note below.
    Serve with mint chutney, onions rings and naan.

Note: For the smoky flavour, heat a piece of charcoal in a small steel container or katori and position in the middle of a larger saucepan or kadhai and place the tandoori chicken pieces around it.

Cover to stop the smoke from escaping and smoke for 5-10 minutes.

It's important to choose a top quality chicken tandoori masala or make your own tandoori powder [external link].

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.

NADIYA SARGUROH
