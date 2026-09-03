Falling In Love With Kavya Kalyanram Is So Easy!

Kavya Kalyanram has the kind of energy that makes you want to be her friend within five minutes of meeting her.

Bubbly, effortlessly charming and never afraid of a little colour, her wardrobe has the same happy-go-lucky personality. From easy ethnic looks to statement-making tailoring, she knows how to keep things fresh, feminine and fun.

And now that she’s made her relationship with RRR singer Kaala Bhairava Instagram official, we’re adding one more reason to be obsessed with her.

IMAGE: The breezy printed wrap top, tiny black skirt and easy silhouette make this look as cheerful as Kavya herself. It’s the outfit equivalent of saying yes to a spontaneous beach plan. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kavya Kalyanram/Instagram

IMAGE: Kavya turns a simple cream base into a whole fashion moment with an orange overlay and chunky gold jewellery. It is warm, confident and impossible to ignore.

IMAGE: A floral sari and rich purple blouse make quite the charming pair. The soft prints keep things feminine while the deeper hue adds just enough drama.

IMAGE: Kavya’s lace dress is romantic without getting too sugary. The structured collar and mini hem give all that pretty texture a cool, contemporary edge.

IMAGE: Rust and sage green are an unexpectedly gorgeous combination. The soft drape and textured blouse make this one feel so elegant with a distinctly earthy charm.

IMAGE: This pastel blue kurta set is proof that simple can still be stunning. Delicate embroidery and a sheer dupatta keep the look graceful without making it fussy.

IMAGE: A turquoise skirt suit is already a statement but Kavya clearly wasn’t stopping there. That oversized 3D rose takes the look from power dressing to a whimsical fashion fantasy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff