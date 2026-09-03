In The Footsteps Of Lord Krishna: 8 Sacred Places

In the lanes of Mathura and the groves of Vrindavan to the shores of Dwarka, Lord Krishna's story is so part of the spiritual landscape of India.

These places are not merely pilgrimage centres; each carries a legend, a memory or a tradition associated with different chapters of his life.

Here are eight destinations where Lord Krishna's timeless story continues to live on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diego Delso/Wikimedia Commons

Mathura: Krishna's Birthplace

Krishna Janmasthan, Mathura is revered as the place of birth of Lord Krishna, in a prison where his parents, Vasudeva and Devaki, were held captive by Kansa. The site also houses a shrine dedicated to Ashtabhuja Maa Yogmaya, the sister of Lord Krishna.

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Barsana: Associated With Radha

Uttar Pradesh's Barsana is steeped in the lore of Radha, who is born here. Set in the Braj region, the town is best known for the holy Radha Rani temple, perched atop a hill.

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Gokul: Krishna's early years

Gokul, in the sacred Braj region, is where Lord Krishna spent the first three-and-a-half years of his childhood. The village remains closely associated with stories of his early years and playful exploits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Piyush Kumar/Wikimedia Commons

Govardhan: Govardhan Hill

In Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, it lies around 21 km from Vrindavan. Remembered as a divine site, the hill is linked to the legendary tale of Lord Krishna lifting it to shelter the villagers from torrential rain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyanpuranand/Wikimedia Commons

Puri : Jagannath Identified With Krishna

The Odisha town is home to the magnificent Jagannath temple, where Lord Jagannath is worshipped in customs that revolved around Lord Krishna. Puri is one of India's most important pilgrimage destinations and a prominent centre of Vaishnavite devotion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Gunther/Wikimedia Commons

Indraprastha: Capital Of Pandavas

Delhi or Indraprastha is traditionally identified as the magnificent capital established by the Pandavas. Lord Krishna shared a close bond with the brothers, guiding and supporting them through crucial moments of their journey.

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Ujjain: Krishna's Education

Sandipani Ashram, Ujjain, is special as the ancient gurukul where Lord Krishna, Balarama and their dear friend Sudama studied under Sage Sandipani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Khurana/Wikimedia Commons

Prabhas Patan: Krishna Departure From Earth

In Gujarat, Prabhas Patan, along with Bhalka Tirth and Dehotsarg Tirth, the region where Lord Krishna's earthly journey is believed to have come to an end. These sacred sites hold a significant place in Krishna's final chapters on earth.