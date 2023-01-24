The Most Charming Mumbaikars

Why were thousands of the megapolis' prettiest dogs and cats and other fauna trotting to Goregaon, north west Mumbai, last weekend?

India's biggest pet festival Pet Fed, that attracts upwards of 3,000 animal folks, returned to Mumbai after three years.

Held over the weekend at the spacious Nesco VIP ground, there were plenty of activities dedicated to Mumbai's furry dost -- grooming master class, adoption camps, special play areas, an international cat show among others.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com shook paws with a few of the visitors.



"He's our world. The only annoying thing is we have to force feed him."

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Studly Aurous, a five-year-old shih tzu, brought Asmi Shah, a BMM student.

IMAGE: Posht, 2, was the dude of Nesco in his all-golden look. It's no wonder he is named Posht.

He came with Madhumita Basu, a graphic designer.

"Posht is lazy, but he knows how to cheer up the room."

IMAGE: His Handsomeness Persian boy Charlie, all of one-and-a-half, accompanied Urvashi Shah.

"Charlie loves to gobble up his treats."

Can we be surprised?

For those of you who have not kept a cat, food is always on a feline's mind.

IMAGE: Three-and-half-year-old, blue-eyed Pablo, makeup-less, but wearing a shiny husky coat that would be the envy of all the Mumbai ladies feeling the current chill, struck a pose with pet dad Naushad Shaikh.

"Pablo is very friendly but also very moody."

IMAGE: Macho Rambo, with abs as stunning as Salman Khan's, was as cuddly as he looked.

The boss of Harshita Chavan, she said, "Rambo is a gentle giant. He doesn't eat his food we have to feed him with a spoon!"

IMAGE: Black and white tabby Bon Bon, 2, and Sagar Kalra.

His green collar rocked those eloquent green eyes.

"Bon Bon behaves like a dog. She waits at the door to be taken down and once down refuses to come back up."

IMAGE: Star of the pet ramp was Chapo, a three-and-a-half-year-old iguana, with impressive head gear and a magnetic demeanour.

Jayesh Soni got Chapo from Mexico three years ago.

"One good thing of having Chapo at home is guests don't visit home frequently."

Their loss, Chapo.

IMAGE: Cocker Casper Vairava of the fabulous pins and his family.

Anuj Variava who runs a pet cafe in Mira Road, said: "Casper is very good with kids. He behaves like a good boy at home. But when he comes to the cafe he's total attention seeker."

IMAGE: Pug hero Spark, 8, 'owns' his style and Sameer and Kavita Dave.

"Spark is very loving and caring. He has never troubled us. We couldn't have asked for a better pet," said the couple.