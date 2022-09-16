Remote Work Etiquette: 5 Rules To Follow

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Jagannath

Two years ago when the pandemic struck the world, a lot of working professionals weren't prepared to shift their offices and work out of their homes.

Fast forward to 2022, a vast majority of individuals, including Indians prefer flexible or remote working.

Although remote working comes with its fair share of challenges, it is no excuse to dilute the professionalism and effectiveness of the job role you are responsible for.

According to lawyer and etiquette coach Apoorvaa Aagarwal, every professional is required to follow a set of rules in order to ensure smooth functioning while working remotely.

"Just because you are working from home it doesn't mean you can take as many naps or work as per your convenience," says the founder of Let's Be Eloquent that helps aspiring professionals and corporate organisations to sharpen their communication and social skills and improve their personality.

"Do not work out of your bed or from your favourite couch," Aagarwal suggests as she lays down simple rules you can follow in order to make WFH healthier and productive for all.