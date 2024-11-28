Rs 1.2 Lakh Scholarship For Entrance Exam Coaching

Students from de-notified tribes, nomadic tribes and semi-nomadic tribes will receive coaching fees of up to ₹ 1,20,000 and additional benefits for preparing for entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET, CLAT and the NDA.

Free coaching for DNT students under the SEED scheme is an initiative by the development and welfare board for de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities under the ministry of social justice and empowerment, government of India.

It aims to provide quality coaching to students belonging to de-notified tribes, nomadic tribes and semi-nomadic tribes so they can succeed in competitive examinations and secure suitable employment in the public or private sector.

Under this programme, selected students from the above-mentioned categories who are currently in class 12 or who have passed class 12 will receive coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits for preparing for examinations such as the JEE, NEET, CLAT, NDA and non-commissioned military ranks.

Who can apply

The SEED scheme is open for students belonging to de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes.

Applicants must be willing to pursue coaching for one of the following competitive examinations:

Engineering (eg, JEE)





Medical (eg, NEET)





Law (eg, CLAT)





NDA (National Defence Academy)





Non-Commissioned Military Ranks





CA-CPT (Common Proficiency Test)





SSC (Staff Selection Commission)





RRB (Railway Recruitment Board)





Bank/Insurance company recruitments





Public sector undertakings recruitments





State police (non-gazetted ranks, including havaldar and home guard)





Central Police (non-gazetted ranks, including Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Security Guard, Sahastra Seema Bal, etc).

The applicant should be either in class 12 or have passed class 12.

The annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 2,50,000.

The applicant should not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching class fees) from any other central government or state government scheme.

Important date

The last date to apply for this scheme is November 30.

