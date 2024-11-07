News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » How To Study At The National Institute of Design

How To Study At The National Institute of Design

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
November 07, 2024 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, is inviting applications for the Design Aptitude Test for its bachelor of design and master of design programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

How To Get Admission In The National Institute of Design

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy NID Ahmedabad

The National Institute of Design (NID) is inviting applications for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for its bachelor of design and master of design (MDes) programmes.

The bachelor of design is a four-year course offered at NID Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

The master of design is a 2.5 year course offered at NID Ahmedabad and its extension campuses at Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

Who can apply

Admission to all programmes at NID is on the basis of the candidates' performance in two stages of the DAT.

How to apply

To apply online, please visit NID's official website here (external link).

Important dates

The last date to submit your application for BDes and MDes is Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

how to get admission in the national institute of design ahmedabad

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GETAHEAD
COMMENT
Print this article
E-commerce Creating Jobs For Women
E-commerce Creating Jobs For Women
AI, ML Skills Are In High Demand
AI, ML Skills Are In High Demand
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?
Can An MBA Get Me A Better Job?
Sensex tanks 836 points; Nifty ends at 24,199
Sensex tanks 836 points; Nifty ends at 24,199
SRK gets death threat, caller seeks Rs 50 lakh
SRK gets death threat, caller seeks Rs 50 lakh
UCL: 'Free Palestine' banner irks French minister
UCL: 'Free Palestine' banner irks French minister
J-K Speaker dares BJP to bring no-confidence motion
J-K Speaker dares BJP to bring no-confidence motion
More like this
Planning To Register For IIT-JEE? Last Date Is...
Planning To Register For IIT-JEE? Last Date Is...
upGrad Course Free For 100,000 Learners
upGrad Course Free For 100,000 Learners

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances