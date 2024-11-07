How To Study At The National Institute of Design

The National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, is inviting applications for the Design Aptitude Test for its bachelor of design and master of design programmes for the academic year 2025-26.

The National Institute of Design (NID) is inviting applications for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for its bachelor of design and master of design (MDes) programmes.

The bachelor of design is a four-year course offered at NID Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

The master of design is a 2.5 year course offered at NID Ahmedabad and its extension campuses at Gandhinagar and Bengaluru.

Who can apply

Admission to all programmes at NID is on the basis of the candidates' performance in two stages of the DAT.

How to apply

To apply online, please visit NID's official website here (external link).

Important dates

The last date to submit your application for BDes and MDes is Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

