Sangita Agrawal's Gajar Ka Halwa is made without condensed milk or khoya milk solids.

Raisins, almonds and cashew gives the otherwise soft halwa a crunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Gajar Ka Halwa

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 kg carrots

2 l full-cream milk

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tbsp sliced almonds

1 tbsp raisins, optional

200 gm sugar

1 tbsp broken cashews, optional

1 tbsp ghee, optional

Method

Peel and grate the carrots.

Boil the milk in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan or kadhai.

Add the grated carrot and stir.

Let the milk simmer till it has evaporated.

Stir the halwa once in a while so it does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

Add the sugar and stir till it dissolves.

Add the raisins, ghee and stir and cook for a few more minutes.

Take off heat and add the cardamom powder.

Sprinkle the sliced almonds and cashew.

Serve warm.

Note: For vegan halwa use almond milk.

For sugar-free halwa, substitute the sugar with honey or jaggery or stevia powder. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.